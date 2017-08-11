Fast Track Career Training To Impart Continuing Education Serving Texas through Houston, San Antonio and Dallas Branch - Texas School of Continuing Ed

TSCER guarantees highly skilled coaches to help you excel in your field. From Digital marketing to SAP and Cell phone repair like high demand skills to English and Spanish language classes, we have continuing education classes for every professional and small business owner.

Founder behind Texas school of continuing education & recruitment is Farid Premani, who is author of four books, Ted Talk Speaker, Nominee for Guinness World Record for conducting largest number of career Assesement sessions globally and motivational speaker who has developed this out of box educational system eradicating unemployment.

Emerging needs of continuing education courses

Every industry is evolving and there’s always something to learn. Those who evolve with the industry survive. It’s not just survival of the fittest; it’s survival of the fastest. While evolution is important, a fast evolution to keep up with the pace of changing times is even more crucial.

Advancing in career is extremely challenging in today’s competitive world. You need to be abreast of the latest updates and skills to stay ahead of the curve. Continuing education courses ensure that you are not left behind in your field of expertise.

At TSCER, we are dedicated to make advanced courses available so that individuals who hold the potential to rise high in their career get a chance to realize their full potential. We are one of the most preferred Houston training schools offering a variety of courses in various industries.

Highlights of TSCER continuing education classes

At TSCER, we realize how busy your life is and how important is continuing education for you. Here are some of the highlights of our training solutions:

Flexible timing : To help you find time from your busy schedule, we offer convenient training schedules for morning, evening and weekends.

Launching high demand career courses should provide you an excellent education in short time period. Lets say business analyst certification Because we prepare students giving hands on knowledge of Business analysis, Quality assurance and testing, Ms Project and Visio putting them back to workforce

All the classes are on convenient weekend schedules allowing every one to continue their job and transition with weekend education to new career. with 1-5 model having only 5 students maximum per class making it more conducive and interactive

· After training Support – Recruitment: If you need help to find and win a job we provide you with biweekly leads as courtesy service to all our students and provide them with free resume writing and interview preparation mocks in last classes.

- On the job like training methodology have helped numerous students not to feel like fresher as they enter workforce and makes learning more interactive for them.

Following are some of high demand courses you can take with us

Diploma in Digital Marketing & Search Engine Optimization

Project Management Professional Certification

ASP MVC Web Developer

Bookkeeping and QuickBooks Accounting

Business Analysis IT Professional

English as a Second Language Course

SAP HCM

Comprehensive Mobile Repair Certification

Big Data Hadoop Certification

Medical Record & Health Information Technician

Spanish Language Classes

English Language Spoken Classes

A+ Network & Troubleshooting Technician

Network & System Administrator

SAP Training Courses

TAX Preparer Course

· Project Management:

Project Management training enables students to work as project managers incorporate and small businesses doing project management in theory and practical roles handling responsibilities of the project manager. It offers a practical approach to managing projects, focusing on organizing, planning, and controlling the efforts of the project

· Book Keeping and QuickBooks:

After going through this training you will be able to get better jobs requiring Bookkeeping or QuickBooks accounting positions with small businesses and corporations. Anyone with prior basic experience in accounting and finance can get into this training. He will be trained on how to do Accounting,Bookkeeping and use Quickbooks software working efficiently for CPAs and finance department in corporations.

· Digital Marketing:

Digital marketing is one of the highest growth occupation because there is a really high demand for Digital marketing experts. Drive meaningful revenue from social media with classes on Facebook, Pinterest, social media optimization and more. Most important get Organic growth from Advance Search Engine Optimization tools and proven secrets from Consultants working with Google and Bing for decades.

TSCER social media and digital marketing classes demonstrate how to drive meaningful revenue from SEO and social media with Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, social media optimization and more. The courses also identify social media tools, technology, and platforms used to manage and measure success.

· Business Analyst:

After this course students will be able to get hired as business analyst with corporations and small businesses whose role is to review business procedures and analyze creating business liaison between the non-technical users and the technical solution providers/vendors.

· Cell Phone repair:

There is no need to explain why this is a good occupation. Everyone have a cell phone, cell phone repair school are only three across US and we are one of them serving whole Texas market. Today, these phones are really high priced because of the advanced technology and upcoming new versions. This is why more people are required to fix them instead of buying newer ones. Here you will get high quality courses to get a hands on experience to work for professional repair franchise or open up your own business.

