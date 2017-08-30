Carlota Zimmerman, Contributor Carlota Zimmerman, J.D., Success Strategist

Faster, Millennial! Kill! Kill!

08/30/2017 09:27 am ET
If you’ve ever used WhatsApp, you’ve probably noticed that their options for profile status are pretty 2008: “Available,” or “Busy,” or even “At the movies.” (Seriously? Why not have “Winding my phonograph?” or “Voting for Stassen!”) Probably just another reason why all the kids and thirsty murderers stick with Kik. But I was thinking, if WhatsApp was ever going to update their status options...well, you know me, I try to be helpful.

Thus, in the nature of a PSA, here’s some more relevant WhatsApp status options:

-Ordering a FLOTUS baseball cap, but paying extra for the version without Melania’s muffled sobs.

-Price-gouging.

-Helping my neighbors.

-Screaming at America for being America, since America, wtf do you know about America!

-Tenderly cradling capitalism in my arms, as I wade through the rivers of what used to be a family’s life in Houston.

-Triggering.

-Punching Nazis.

-Seducing the patriarchy.

-Wishing I was a poem.

-Wishing I was a meme.

-Wishing I was a showrunner.

- Feeling jealous of people who can still find the energy to summon outrage. Or, feelings.

-Wondering about people who rescue bats.

-Wondering about bats.

-Confused about people.

-Falling down rabbit-holes.

-Shopping Whole Foods for next-level guacamole for the upcoming witches’ coven, since you know Lana, only the best.

-Rejecting offers of jobs on LinkedIn, but at least willing to consider the hate-sex proposals.

-Blocking the United States of America. (Who am I kidding? I can’t stay mad at you!)

-Giving Canada the come-hither look but then, remembering Saskatchewan...

-Culturally appropriating the body electric.

-Dreaming of starting my life all over again as a burn book.

-Rolling in glitter.

-Covered in cat hair.

-Vodka.

-Posting a Craigslist ad for cults with a good backstory and organized hierarchy.

-Wondering why it’s inspirational when someone like McGregor goes from welfare to beating people up. Is the inspiration the too-tight pants or the chance to fight a black guy? #askingforaculture

-Seeking end-of-the-world sex. Laughing bitterly and settling for end-of-the-world classic Simpsons’ references.

-Getting comfy on the trash-heap of history.

