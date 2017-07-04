A man in Colorado allegedly shot his adult son dead over the weekend after mistaking him for an intruder, authorities say.

Frank Leo Huner Jr., 58, faces a second-degree murder charge over the death of his 33-year-old son Nicholas Huner at his Sedalia home on Saturday night.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via a statement on its website that Huner Jr. called dispatchers shortly after 10:15 p.m. to say “he had just fatally shot what he believed to be an intruder breaking into his home.”

Douglas County Sheriffs Office Frank Leo Huner Jr. faces second-degree murder charge over the death of his adult son over the weekend.

“During the call, Frank Huner identified the intruder as his adult son,” the statement added. On Sunday, Douglas County Coroner Jill Romain confirmed Nicholas Huner as being the fatal victim of a gunshot wound.