Fatherhood 101 - Health Issues Faced by Dads and How to Stay Healthy

For a very long time, it’s been a commonly held perception that it’s only the mother’s health that affects the health of kids in the family. Perhaps that is why it’s easier to find loads of information on maternal health issues. However, in the midst of concern for maternal health, the person who’s overlooked in the family is the father.

Recent studies have pointed out a strong relationship between fathers’ health, lifestyle and children’s growth and future. Thus, it is a matter that should be given its due importance while dealing with family health issues.

Bad Effects of Bad Health of Fathers

Recent studies in Australia and US have put the focus on the mental and physical health of the father. Many of these studies found that father’s diet and health has an impact on the pre-birth development of the child, and may have long term health challenges for the kid. Congenital disabilities, autism, other mental illnesses, obesity,etc. in children have been attributed to the father’s diet and lifestyle habits.

This gives a good reason for men to take care of themselves especially as they’re potential fathers in the society. Here are the mental, physical and lifestyle issues that men must be careful about and the ways to avoid or overcome such issues.

Mental Health

These are easiest to ignore, yet, have long term repercussions for the family, and the next generation. The most common of these have long term effects on your kids and their growth. Two most common mental health issues faced by dads are:

Depression, and

Anxiety

Depression and anxiety of dads have been found to affect the children’s mental health as well. Children growing up in such environment are more susceptible to developing similar mental issues.

Now the question is, what’s the best way to overcome depression and anxiety as a father?

The good new is that, it’s not difficult to avoid such issues. A few lifestyle changes practiced consistently will go a long way. Just to get you started, here’s a list of things you can do to stay away from mental inactivity, which may lead to depression and anxiety:

Start Planning your activities better

Much of the anxiety stems from the fact that you lose hold of your goals. This makes you take action from the place of just trying to get it done rather than making it a deliberate choice to achieve your goal. The best way to deal with this is developing and sticking to a clear-cut plan of action.

Dedicate at least 30 minutes a day for a physical workout

Exercise doesn’t only keep you fit, it also keeps your depression and anxiety levels in check. Physical exercise, especially in the morning, gives your brain much needed oxygen to stay active throughout the day. It also reduces the level of stress hormones.

Participate in activities of your Children

For all you busy dads out there, this might seem time consuming, but there is nothing as therapeutic as spending time with your children. It helps raise your morale and leaves your kids happier. No other possession brings the kind of joy to the children than the gentle attention from their parents. No anti-depressants have a better effect than seeing your kids happy for no reason but just your presence.

While these small things should resolve much of the superficial mental issues, there may be other reasons that cause you depression and anxiety. In such a case it’s better for you to get help from a professional therapist.

Physical Health

Physical health has much to do with mental health as well. Ever heard the saying, “A healthy mind leads to a healthy body”? There is an inseparable connection between the two.

The most common form of the physical issues that get transferred to your children is obesity.Although there are many causes of obesity, some of the most prominent ones, yet avoidable are:

Overeating, and

Physical Inactivity

Overeating usually results from psychological factors, such as anxiety, or emotional state, like boredom, stress and even anger. The most effective solution is to engage in physical activities like daily exercise. But once again, it’s a good idea to also have yourself checked with a professional who will tell you the root cause of your obesity.

Lifestyle

Your lifestyle habits may be the cause for many major health issues. While many factors may define your lifestyle, your profession is the one that plays a major role. Although changing your profession won’t be an effective solution, making significant lifestyle changes can have a lasting effect on your health and that of your kids.

By far, the most dangerous of lifestyle habits are:

Smoking, and

Drinking

While these two can be the side-effects of socializing, it’s not the occasional sips that create the long-term health issues, but the regular and consistent drinking that does. Men who have been heavy drinkers before they became fathers are more likely to have children with alcohol spectrum disorder, low birth weight, and impaired brain development.