Fatherlessness In The U.S.

“The U.S. is becoming an increasingly fatherless society. A generation ago, an American child could reasonably expect to grow up with his or her father. Today an American child can reasonably expect not to. Fatherlessness is now approaching a rough parity with fatherhood as a defining feature of American childhood.” ~David Blankenhorn Author of Fatherless America

It was comfortably wintry and serenely still, the day I became aware of the intellectual and emotional significance of being fatherless. On that sentient grey day the snowflakes seemed larger than usual. Like bits of soft cotton, the snow fell leisurely and gracefully around me as each of my footsteps took me further and further away from my housing project and into the more affluent neighborhoods of Lewiston, Maine. As I walked the side streets and cozy neighborhoods, I remember being lost in the peaceful sound of the soft crunch of snow beneath my tattered sneakers and the melodic pace of my breath, which puffed like smoke, then visibly floated and faded away into the cool air around me.

I was seven years old and absolutely fascinated with the large beautiful homes I walked past. The smell of burning firewood permeated the air around me and mixed with the fresh aromatic scent of fresh pine trees. As the snow fell, heavier, I felt a deep sense of wonderment and awe...as if lost in my very own snow globe. And then, unassumingly, it happened. As I stood before another beautiful home, momentarily, captivated by its Christmas decorations, a man, with kind eyes, came out his front door and stumbled upon my small presence. He stopped, surprised, and gazed upon me inquisitively. (Likely wondering what a little, scruffy, colored boy was doing wandering around a neighborhood so early on a Saturday morning.)

With our eyes locked in place, he said nothing but with a sensitive curiosity he gave me a sympathetic wave. And as he did…a boy, a little younger than me, stuck his head out the door and laughingly said. “C’mon Daaaaad!” With the silence broken, the man responded. “On my way, little man.” He then shot me a wink, grabbed two logs from a large wood pile and walked back into the house. And, right then, in my mind’s eye, I envisioned that man, lovingly snuggling and laughing with his son by a warm fire on a wintry morning.

I was, immediately, filled with an emptiness that I had never quite experienced before. For the first time, I was vividly aware that I didn’t have anyone like that in my life. There was this forlorn realization that I was no one’s “little man” and without truly comprehending what I was feeling, a sudden sting of tears pinched the corners of my dark brown eyes and began to warmly journey down the sides of my puffy cheeks and suddenly…I found myself unexpectedly cold.

As a child I would often ask my mother questions about him. My inquiries about my father were always met with a malevolent response. To discourage further inquests or to deter me, I suppose, from being like him, she spared me no details in telling me that he was a horrific man who cowardly fled the state after brutally beating and stabbing her. Yes, at a very early age, I was profoundly aware of the sins of my father. Yet, I still yearned and waited for his love to, someday, occupy the space that was filled by the brokenness left in the wake of his abandonment. It never did…

The connection between absent fathers and the dramatic increase in socio-economic problems in the United States has had unprecedented repercussions on our society.

Research tells us that since the 1970’s (the era I grew up in), the number of children without fathers in the household began to climb dramatically. In 1965, 24 percent of black infants and 3.1 percent of white infants were born into fatherless homes. By 1990 those rates had risen to 64 percent for black infants, 18 percent for whites. Every year about one million additional children are born into fatherless families. According to the National Fatherhood Initiative, one in three children live apart from their biological fathers in the United States today, that’s a staggering 24 million children and the U.S. Department of Census calculates it to be even higher. These numbers are at epidemic proportions and are symptomatically ailing our society from the inside out.

Although, I experienced much of what the below studies have identified as the negative natural outcomes of fatherlessness, I was mortified (and you will be to) by what the research tells us. The connection between absent fathers and the dramatic increase in socio-economic problems in the United States has had unprecedented repercussions on our society. The resulting consequences plaguing many fatherless children today are poverty, teen pregnancy, incarceration, juvenile delinquency, physical and sexual abuse, suicide, violence and murder, substance and alcohol abuse and a host of other troubling social issues. All of which, often, perpetuate the ongoing fatherless cycle of a generational behavior that is profoundly symptomatic of our chronically ailing society.

Here are just 12, well established facts, about fatherlessness in America. These should motivate every person to reevaluate and recognize the absolute importance of the patriarch’s role in the family today and, ultimately, in our society.

43% of US children live without their father [According to US Department of Census] 90% of homeless and runaway children are from fatherless homes. [US D.H.H.S., Bureau of the Census] 80% of rapists motivated with displaced anger come from fatherless homes.[Criminal Justice; Behaviour, Vol 14, pp. 403-26,] 71% of pregnant teenagers lack a father. [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services press release, Friday, March 26, 1999] 63% of youth suicides are from fatherless homes. [US D.H.H.S., Bureau of the Census] 85% of children who exhibit behavioral disorders come from fatherless homes.[Center for Disease Control] 90% of adolescent repeat arsonists live with only their mother. [Wray Herbert, “Dousing the Kindlers,” Psychology Today,] 71% of high school dropouts come from fatherless homes. [National Principals Association Report on the State of High Schools] 75% of adolescent patients in chemical abuse centers come from fatherless homes. [Rainbows for all God’s Children] 70% of juveniles in state operated institutions have no father. [US Department of Justice, Special Report,] 85% of youths in prisons grew up in a fatherless home. [Fulton County Georgia jail populations, Texas Department of Corrections,] Fatherless boys and girls are twice as likely to drop out of high school, twice as likely to end up in jail, and four times more likely to need help for emotional or behavioral problems. [US D.H.H.S. news release,]

Children with involved, loving fathers are significantly more likely to have healthy self-esteem, exhibit empathy and pro-social behavior, and avoid high-risk behaviors such as drug use, truancy, and criminal activity compared to children who have fathers who are not involved. Furthermore, studies on parent-child relationships and child well-being show that love from a father is an important factor in predicting the social, emotional, and cognitive development and functioning of children and young adults.” (http://thefatherlessgeneration.wordpress.com)

It’s been my experience that every person has their own story regarding their fathers. Some have been blessed with wonderful dads and I always love hearing about those experiences but sadly many have stories like mine. In many cases, their stories have led down a path of individual pain. But pain, can play a huge role in our lives and is often a catalyst for change. I believe there is providential purpose found in our pain which has the power to compel us to chart a new course, in our lives, which changes the very trajectory of future generations.

The experience of not having a father impacted me greatly but not in ways that most would imagine or statistics might have foretold. That empty feeling of intellectually and emotionally recognizing I was no one’s “little man” ultimately, planted a seed in my heart that made me extremely passionate about fatherhood. Because of that one impressionable moment, I have a deep and unconditional awareness of knowing the absolute vital importance of being a father. It’s true, as a child, I could never be that little boy who had a loving and nurturing father (No…that ship had long sailed) but I could, however, be the loving and nurturing father I imagined, in my mind’s eye, when I eventually grew up. And so today, it’s me who is the fortunate one. I’m that man…who has the great privilege of snuggling and laughing with his kids, by the fireplace, on a cold winter’s morning.

The epidemic of fatherlessness in America is undeniable. It's worthy of a national dialogue. Heck, it's worthy of 24/7 news coverage, special reports, celebrity service announcements and congressional hearings in Washington D.C but none of these things will happen because of our, fundamental, unwillingness to uphold the virtues of personal responsibility and individual accountability. No, that would be too judgmental and, for whatever reason, could be perceived as some form of hate ideology with a hint of racism...which I will never understand.

And so, it starts with me and it starts with you. It takes a huge measure of personal responsibility and sacrifice to be an effective, loving father. However, in my humble opinion, there is not a greater or worthier endeavor a man could better pursue. And those that do become the very antidote that has the ability to eradicate this very real epidemic that's destroying the essence of our nation.

"C'mon Daaaaad"...

"On my way, little man."