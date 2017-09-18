Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez is Absolute Fire

Denver Pari

“No man can mash up meh bumpa.” This is my favorite line in the Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez song “Heavy T Bumpa.” It speaks of independence and being in control of your life and how nobody can take your power. Fay-Ann always uplifts and promotes positivity with her music if you listen closely to her lyrics. The uniqueness of her soulful, raspy voice coupled with fun, sometimes serious, always melodic messages and the infectious beat of her sound on a consistent basis has cemented her as a great pioneer of soca music and culture. But let’s not stop there, let's go a little further: Fay-Ann is an icon of feminism for the Caribbean, and for all women, dammit. A mother, a wife, a daughter, a sister, an entertainer, a businesswoman, an artist, a performer, a collaborator, a writer, a poet, the list goes on. She wears all these titles with grace, speaks with a note of joy and laughter in her voice, and made time for me via telephone before going to perform live in Coney Island, New York for Labor Day. A testament of her spirit and personality, she never once rushed the interview or made light of her pressing schedule. To say I was impressed would be an understatement, I am totally enamored with the being that she is.

When asked where she would like to soca in 5-10 years, she stated, “I want to see soca respected and as global as other music genres such as rock, reggae, pop, hip hop and country music. There's no reason it shouldn't be as soca is the music of many of the Caribbean islands.” And she's right; there's no reason it shouldn't be big on the global scene. As for why she thinks it hasn't quite gotten there yet although, thanks to her and her charismatic other half, “Bunji,” it's on its way, she noted. “It's a numbers game. We need the numbers, it's the only way we will get our category at the Grammys or on sites like Apple.”

At this point we discussed the fact that many soca albums are categorized as reggae on Apple iTunes. She went on to explain, again, the importance the numbers play, that it is the number of sales made which allows these major companies and award shows to recognize the importance of the music thereby creating a category for it. And she makes total sense. These companies see business in terms of money, and if nobody is buying the music, it translates to little interest. So although we show up for fetes and Carnival, we also have to show up for sales of the music in order to make an impact on a global scale. We have one leg in and we are communicating and making contacts with the people at Apple and Spotify for example, but still, the numbers need to back up what we are doing in order for progress to occur.

About her creative process, she expressed that she stays true to herself and has to be herself always. And how does she prioritize between her many roles? Well, Syri, her daughter comes first. Once she's OK, then they decide what's next in line. Family is always first because as she expands, being responsible for a life means that she is responsible not only for that life but for the lives that come through her daughter as well. When asked what inspires her, she enlightens me that it could be anything: a situation, a documentary. The track “Raze” for instance, was inspired by a documentary she was watching about the Red Army that saved a little town in Germany from the Nazis. The line “A new day dawning”, is actually based on a new day of freedom being born for the people of the town. Like any good poet, there is hidden meaning in what she writes. And yes, she writes her own music many times.

I was curious about whether she felt any pressure to go into the business as she is the product of soca royalty, being the daughter of Super Blue and Lady Gypsy. She expressed that actually, they didn't really want her to go into the business because they knew the bad side of it, but writing music and performing came naturally. She used to write songs for her friends in school about their school work, so they could get good grades, but her teacher Ms. Nelson always knew it was her songs. As I went on to badger her about exercise and rest and how they fit into her regimen, she was so patient and informed me that she loves exercise, that she feels good after and that rest is very important. Although she performs, she usually goes home or back to the hotel after, that she doesn't really club much; she would much rather go have dinner and explore the cities.

We end the conversation after over an hour of her thoughtful answers and to be honest, this article could be a lot longer since we covered so many topics, but I'll end it here. Fay-Ann is a genuine, authentic human who follows her passions and her dreams. She puts her family first and pushes Caribbean culture globally. She doesn't listen to the haters or the peanut gallery but listens to her heart and is always herself. In her manner, style, voice and music, she's an original, a one of kind and we are blessed to have her love the Caribbean as she does. As I purchase Break the World, her eclectic album with her husband Bunji, I encourage readers to do the same. She can't put soca on the map without the help of us music lovers. We have have to back her up with our numbers in sales. The album is a collaboration and fusion of different music styles and it's absolute fire.

