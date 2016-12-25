Twitter Users Roast FBI Over Its MS Paint-Style Holiday Tweet

The FBI’s “Happy Holidays” tweet brought plenty of seasonal cheer over the weekend, but maybe not in the way the agency intended.
Twitter users couldn’t resist poking fun at the law enforcement agency after it posted this MS-Paint-style snowman graphic Saturday alongside its festive message:
Dozens of tweeters piled in to claim that the bureau had committed a “graphic design crime.” One person even called for agents to “arrest themselves for this card.”
Some critics mockingly posted their own equally amateur-looking greetings pictures. Others used the post as an opportunity to attack the FBI over allegations that it had played a role in President-elect Donald Trump’s election win, which have resulted in a lawsuit against the agency.
Here are some of the most popular responses we’ve seen so far:
Also on HuffPost
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more