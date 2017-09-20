Fear and Uncertainty Loom for DACA’s DREAmers

In September 2017, US President Donald Trump took steps to rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). The program protects individuals who illegally entered the United States as minors. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on September 5, 2017, that Congress had six months to plan new legislation to protect the children that former President Obama’s executive order protected.

Why DACA Is Going Away

The administration’s rationale is – well-intentioned or not, they won’t support an unconstitutional order. As such, AG Sessions has stopped defending it in cases where its constitutionality has been questioned.

Further complicating matters, prior to Trump’s announcement at least nine Republican attorney generals had threatened to sue the federal government for executive overreach if the program wasn’t ended. Some of the states that pressured the White House included Arkansas, Texas, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Not surprisingly, these details have failed to sway those who oppose the President’s decision on the matter. In fact, several activist groups have begun protesting the move. While public opinion is divided, most Americans feel that not only was Trump was wrong in ending DACA but that he did it for the wrong reasons. The irony, of course, being that Trump - himself - is a product of immigrants.

Reversal of Fortune or Cruel Ploy?

But in a shocking twist, barely a week after the news broke Senate and House minority leaders, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, announced that they’d made a deal to with the President concerning the program. The two announced on September 13, 2017, that the agreement would protect some unauthorized immigrants from the effects of ending DACA. They indicated the move would be a part of a broader security agreement reached with Mr. Trump. Notably missing from the deal, said the two Democrat Party leaders were any plans to fund a border wall.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the White House to officially deny this version of events through Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Indeed, Secretary Huckabee Sanders tweeted that there had never been an agreement to exclude construction of the border wall.

After Press Secretary Huckabee's tweet on Wednesday night, President Trump posted several tweets of his own to further cast a cloud of doubt over the notion that any sort of agreement had been made. Nonetheless, one thing he made clear is that the government would not deport well-educated law-abiding immigrants, some who may even be serving in the American military.

In response, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told Democratic House Whips that what her, Schumer, and the President had done is "made a deal to make a deal." Her point was that although the finer points of the agreement were still coming together, they had at least agreed to move forward in attempting to reach a lasting solution for the DACA ban.

Anger and Frustration Set In

Republican Party leaders complained that they had been blindsided in the Wednesday night meeting between President Trump and the Senate and House minority leaders. They came out on Thursday insisting that no agreement had been reached. House Speaker Paul Ryan told the press that although a discussion had taken place, talk of a signed deal had been overblown.

Ryan said that he had received a call from the president and chief of staff after the meeting to highlight what had been discussed. He says that the president was categorical that no agreement had been reached, and that the issues the two Democratic leaders talked about were only discussed. Mr. Ryan said that the GOP leadership would hold consultations to discuss proposals that they can all stand behind.

In addition to Republican distrust, some on the left are also suspicious of the President’s motive and have even urged Pelosi and Schumer to walk away from further discussions. Either way – with a bill or without it – DACA ends in March 2018.

What’s Next?

As per Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Congress has until March next year to replace DACA, which means they must race against this deadline to come up with legislation that caters the 800,000 who are currently protected under the program. That said, should they fail to arrive at a consensus, the protection will expire and the beneficiaries of the program will no longer benefit from the protections.