Robert (Robin) Gottfried, Contributor Director, Center for Religion and Environment, The University of the South, Sewanee, TN

Fear in Nature: A Call or a Warning?

09/04/2017 06:06 pm ET

Sometimes an incident won’t go away. You keep turning it over and over, revisiting it time and again. For me that’s usually a sign that there’s something there with which I need to deal.

One of these events occurred recently when I encountered a snake sunning a few feet away as I was gazing at the reflections of clouds and trees from a five-foot wide dock on our little pond. I wasn’t sure if it was a poisonous copperhead or a look-alike nonpoisonous northern water snake. While excited that it and I were sharing this time together, I also knew that I would have to pass right by it should I decide to leave. So, when it started ambling in my direction, I got nervous and decided to tap my foot, hoping it might encourage it to leave…which it did. Over the next several days I kept returning to this incident, leading me to wonder why it seemed so important. Finally, I realized that the best way I might be able to work it out was through writing a poem, which I share below.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Fear in Nature: A Call or a Warning?

CONVERSATIONS