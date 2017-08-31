Fear, Loathing and Tony Robbins in Las Vegas

I have heard of writers’ having a story just reach out, grab them by the throat and not let go until its written. Not me. (That’s maybe why I have so many unfinished projects ;)

But now I know what it feels like, it’s exciting but not pleasant. This story won’t leave me alone until it’s written and published.

Part of that is it’s a big story that happened in a very little bit of time. Initially I thought it was a article on being Homeless in Las Vegas, which is a big part of the story.

Then I realized it was the story of my very own extreme

Tony Robbins Hell Week Transformation Experience.

Tony Robbins The 3 Steps to a Breakthough

That is the moment when this story reached out and grabbed me by the throat. Literally taking over my vocal cords for days after the event. On my return it was all I could talk about and everyone wanted more. “And then what happened?”

And there is so much, so many sub stories; riches and success juxtaposed with poverty and despair. Looking back it’s completely surreal to me now. No drugs but it was as trippy as Hunter S. Thompson in Fear and Loathing mixed with live performance of Waiting for Godot in Las Vegas at 105 degrees!

It’s not a story that will wait a year while I sit back and write it as a book. However grudgingly I had to admit to myself; that is what this story will be. It has an urgency and there is no arguing with it.

So I am taking a lesson from my friend Ash Mura and doing this writing as an Agile project. Meaning I will publish a chapter at a time and incorporate your comments in the final work.

Dear Reader; For those of you who embark on this journey with me, I promise it won’t be boring, cliffhangers abound. I apologize a little for that. It’s the nature of the story and the process, I promise I won’t intentionally over dramatize or leave you hanging unnecessary! This book is based on a true story, it all really happened but I take a little literary licence to help the story flow. And I am writing it from a future tense. As if it has ALL already happened. It hasn’t, this story is still unfolding and you get to help write it! Love to hear from you! Write me jess@lemons2.com Thanks Jess 8/31/2017

Chapter 1

The Setup

It all started one day with an Internet ad for Tony Robbins Business Coaching. It offered a free one on one hour with one of his coaches. That was a no brainer as far as I was concerned.

Tony Robbins is one of my personal guiding lights and while I had never attended one of his events or met him; he has taught me more of the truths of being a high performance and happy person than all of the others combined.

Not to slight the many, many amazing teachers who I have benefited so much from. But it’s Tony who puts it together for me and gives me tools that fit my 2017 life.

So, I filled in the form and clicked, I was expecting great things. Oh, how little did I know, the depths and heights that little click would lead me to.

Careful how you click, you too could find yourself down the Rabbit Hole with Alice, ua, or in my case Tony ;)

My coffee cup that day said; GOOD THINGS HAPPEN WHEN YOU GO FOR IT!

The Why

The startup I am building, Lemons2 is a huge project. It’s everything we consul young entrepreneurs against. But I’m not a young entrepreneur. :) And that is another story.

The important part is that it’s so big you would have to be crazy to attempt it.

OK. I am crazy. Seriously, I am in recovery from PTSD and Depression. That is also is another story, you can read the cliff notes in Jess’s Story if you are interested.

This story is about meeting Tony Robbins and Marc Benioff. It’s about getting their help with Lemons2, it’s about chasing a completely unreasonable dream with total commitment.

contactmusic.com

Lemons2 is such a big project that without the two them, it probably wasn’t doable.

The plan hung together perfectly, the right players were in place to start; all reviewers agreed. But where could we get the kind of horsepower it takes to pull it off?

Marc Benioff and Tony Robbins.

All reviewers agreed, with their support, the dominoes will all fall.

But these are two of the most powerful and in demand individuals on the planet.

How the heck do I do that?

That is what this story is about Starting from Nothing and getting the support of two of the most successful and intelligent people in business today.

It’s about a big idea and following their advice with total commitment.

The first thing I need to tell you about this story is; I knew I was being ridiculously unrealistic and unreasonable. I knew this at the time and made a conscious decision to go all in. I burned my boats and hit the beach

That is how great things are done, right? Right???

I knew that Tony and Marc were dying to meet me and they were going to really like me! They just didn’t know it yet. At least that’s what I thought most of the time, occasional glimpse of the difficulty and unlikeliness of succeeding would scare me to the core for a moment or two.

The Hook

As promised the email arrived and the meeting with Tony’s business coaching team was setup. I was going to have an hour with one of Tony’s top 5 people, Jill Wheaton.

I reviewed everything and eagerly awaited the phone call.

It turned out there was a minor hiccup and the information I had submitted hadn’t gotten to her until the night before our meeting. But no problem, the next morning Jill had reviewed it all and got it. She asked great questions and I had great answers. It was a joy. She said she saw how Tony would be attracted to what we are doing.

She told me to consider this my personal invitation to Tony’s Business Mastery Course!

Tony Robbins Business Mastery

She explained that to work with Tony, you have to first take this class. To be on the same page. He would work with me personally to optimize and launch Lemons2!

I was ecstatic! I would be meeting Tony Robbins in Las Vegas!

Then she explained that is was going to cost basically $10,000.00 plus travel!

She was able to get me a discount of $1000.00 So, I only need to come up with

$8999.00 and get myself to Las Vegas!

A second or two later when my heart started again and I could breathe I said;

“Thank You! I am so looking forward to it.”

In shock, I said my goodbyes. I was in, but going to have to pay big to meet Tony!

What made this a big deal is that Lemons2 is bootstrapping, we are working with a lot of commitment, passion and essentially no money. I am a disabled Veteran doing this startup on my $2,000 a month disability check, living in San Francisco! And at that moment the company had a total of less than $100.

My personal amazing Fear, Loathing and Tony Robbins in Las Vegas Transformational Experience had begun.

Do you ever get a funny feeling? Like you know good sense says no, don't do this! It’s a long shot, big big risk! But you just feel like you have got to do it anyway. I do.