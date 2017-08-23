Federal Employees Deserve Better than Anti-Government Rhetoric

Federal employees who work to serve the public interest and reflect policies of democratically-elected officials deserve better than demagoguery.

Yet a recent New York Times column, “When Brokers Want to Move Your Money Out of a Very Good Thing,” by Ron Lieber, played upon uninformed anti-government rhetoric to make otherwise worthwhile points about protections for retirement savers.

Lieber flippantly blames “our friends in the federal government” for a regulatory rollback of protections for retirement savers. This confuses hardworking civil servants – of whom 85 percent live outside the metro-DC area – with political decision-makers. Lieber also conflates an agency engaging in law enforcement, the Securities and Exchange Commission, with administration policy-making through the Department of Labor.