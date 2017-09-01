Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas Law Banning D&E Abortions

Abortion, After the Decision

1 / 5

Lisa

Lisa, a 27-year-old restaurant manager, posed for a portrait in her home in Massachusetts on October 11, 2012. Lisa said she was 24 when she became pregnant and had an abortion. <br><br><i>"No regrets. You never think about how you're going to feel when you do it. And when I did it, it was pretty straight-forward... The decision to do it wasn't hard and afterwards it hasn't been hard in that area. I mean, I've had struggles... And I thought I would maybe think about what it would be like if I went through with the pregnancy and having a child and I don't think about it. I don't try to think about it. I don't try not to, I just -- I don't."<br><br></i>Read the rest of Lisa's story <a href="http://allisonjoyce.com/abortion-after-the-decision/ABORTION_ALLISONJOYCE__103-copy/" target="_blank">here</a>.

Allison Joyce/Reuters