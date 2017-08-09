Federal Prison Bureaucracy Tries to Silence Inmate Writer

By Christopher Zoukis

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), part of the Department of Justice, has about 187,000 inmates in custody, in over 200 correctional facilities of varying levels of security around the nation. But it’s expending a disproportionate amount of effort to intimidate and silence just one of those inmates, Christopher Zoukis, the most prolific American author behind bars.

A regular contributor to The Huffington Post, the New York Journal of Books, Prison Legal News and other newspapers and magazines, and the author of four books on prison-related topics while incarcerated, Zoukis is a 31-year-old inmate at Petersburg Federal Correctional Institution in Hopewell, Virginia who has served 12 straight years in prison and is scheduled for release in September 2018.

In prison, Zoukis has been a model prisoner. During his sentence, he received treatment for alcoholism and drug abuse and worked for an education. Besides obtaining a college degree through correspondence programs, he became a respected authority on prison education topics, writing widely on them. In 2012, he published his first book, Education Behind Bars, and began helping other inmates prepare for disciplinary process hearings. And that’s when his troubles really started.

Upon the book’s release, officials in BOP’s Special Investigative Services (SIS), an in-house law enforcement group with duties like probing corruption, drug sales, contraband, gang activity and similar misconduct, filed three incident reports against Zoukis, charging him with violating prison rules, for allegedly using the prison telephone system, email and mail to conduct a business.

Bear in mind BOP policy explicitly permits inmates to write and publish books; apparently, some at BOP read the no-business policy to mean it’s violated if an inmate tells anyone about something he’s published that is for sale.

For those alleged violations, he was placed in a “special housing unit,” more commonly known as solitary confinement, for five months and stripped of privileges (access to visitors, the prison commissary, phone and email) for a year. A move to transfer him to a far rougher prison was denied by the Mid-Atlantic Regional Director, however, and the charges were eventually dismissed.

But with the appearance in 2014 of Zoukis’ second book, College for Convicts, history repeated itself: BOP officials hit Zoukis with four new incident reports, again charging him with using the phone, mail and email to conduct a business, with a similar sanction, a year’s loss of privileges, and the same result, eventual expungement of the charges.

With the release of this year’s book, Federal Prison Handbook, the BOP returned to its familiar playbook, handing him three new incident reports for allegedly using email to conduct a business. This time, there was evidence the BOP’s Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) pressured the prison’s SIS officials to press charges and when they refused, they issued them themselves. This time, Zoukis was sent to solitary for six weeks, and while several charges were dismissed, his writing and related activities were ruled to be violations of prison policy; he plans to appeal.

“Instead of investigating terrorists and trying to foil plots, the Federal Bureau of Prison’s CTU seems to be preoccupied with finding creative ways to shut up a single prison writer who has absolutely nothing to do with terrorism,” says Zoukis, who believes the CTU has pushed these latest charges not just because of his book publishing, but also in retaliation for an overturned ruling when they tried to shut down a free prisoner news service Zoukis contributed to.

Brandon Sample, the lawyer who successfully appealed the recent newsletter ban, criticizes the BOPs actions. "The Bureau of Prisons touts itself as 'the model' correctional system in the United States. But there is nothing 'model' about taking retribution on a prisoner, like Zoukis, for the exercise of First Amendment rights."

Alan Ellis, a lawyer who has defended Zoukis in all three cases, finds it disturbing the agency continues to try to shut down his client’s efforts to educate inmates, their families and the public on these issues. He says Zoukis “is really a poster boy for the Bureau of Prisons,” since he “came in as a thug and turned his life around with his writing.”

While prison censorship isn't necessarily new, it should be a concern for the general public, even if they're not the biggest fans of prisoners. "If you're a fan of free speech and First Amendment rights, this should be cause for concern," Zoukis says. "I seem to be getting attacked for spreading free, educational information for prisoners and the prison system and they keep trying to silence me."