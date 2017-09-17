Feel the Burn!

Note: This piece is a work of satire.
Pop-up Sale!
Bargains! Bargains! Bargains! For Trump supporters against Trump!
#MAGA hats! BOGO! (Burn one! Get one!)
2020 Foresight Special! Order now and receive a selection of flammable re-election paraphernalia absolutely free!
And there’s more! Start your fire with 100% clean coal! Perfect for grilling steaks and steak-eating politicians. Use discount code HANDWASHED for reduced price!
Shipped to your door on Marine 1 and paid for by you, the American taxpayer!
