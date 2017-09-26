Feeling Overwhelmed? Try This

By Andrew McConnell

We recently added a new team member to run a new business line for Rented.com. As with any early stage company, there always seems to be more to do each day than there are hours in which to do them. This perception is only compounded when you have a new business line within the company, and the person in question comes from a larger, more structured and more predictable environment.

The result was that after a couple of weeks on the job I noticed the new team member was getting overwhelmed. The initial excitement had disappeared, and in its place, I saw anxiety and frustration. Before things could get out of hand, I scheduled a structured feedback session with the employee. What we discussed, and the results from that discussion, are likely helpful and informative for those who find themselves overwhelmed -- whether at work or at home, in a company large or small.

Triage

The first step in such a situation is to document what needs to get done. If your to-do list remains an amorphous blob it will always be intimidating and seem impossible to tackle. Once you actually have it down on paper and know what you are up against, it immediately seems more manageable.

Once you have the list, you must prioritize it. Now I know this is easier said than done, so how to prioritize is probably more important. Admittedly there is no single right system that will work in every situation, but at a high level we find it useful to take the following three steps:

1. Rough sort

2. Allocation

3. Detailed prioritization

This course raises the question: How do you determine the sorting and prioritization? At Rented.com we use the One Metric That Matters (OMTM). At any given moment, every single person in the company knows our OMTM. This is our North Star -- the one metric that is most critical in any given quarter, or even month, in terms of moving our business. Knowing this, with any given item we are then able to ask: Does it move the OMTM? If yes, the item moves up the list. If no, the item moves down. This helps with our rough sort.

Once this is complete, we then look at who should be the one responsible for that item. Are there any that can or should be owned by someone else? If so, what is needed to check that item off is simply a clear handoff to the right party. Are there any items that largely can or should be handled by someone else, but are dependent on you doing something first? If so, you likely want to move these up your list so that you are not a bottleneck to the process. Once you are able to hand them off, the company will be able to process multiple OMTM-moving items at once.

Finally, it is time to conduct your detailed prioritization. What should be tackled by you, and when? One critical component of this step that too few people take is also to determine what should not be done. Taking things off of your plate, and the company’s plate, is at least as important as deciding what to put on the plate, and in what order you should “eat” each item. This is because removing items not only frees up more time to work on what actually does need to get done but by proactively taking these unnecessary items off of your plate you are reducing the cognitive load as well. No longer will these items be lingering in the back of your mind and impacting your ability to focus on what really matters.

With the steps above complete, you now have your action plan. This is great, but on its own, it will never be enough. What is now required is action. In today’s open-plan offices with constant interruptions -- inundating emails and slack messages, calendar invites, meetings and the siren call of social media and the internet -- actually working through your to-do list may be the most difficult task of all. This is why creating focused work time is the final step upon which all prior steps depend. Block your calendar. Make yourself unavailable. Leave your phone in another room. Turn off your computer alerts. Do whatever you need to do in order to provide yourself with truly focused, truly uninterrupted working time. Make it a habit. Create protected times every single week for this heads-down work time. You will be thankful you did.

Having worked through this with my team member, the upshot was that after a single session, and then half a day of focused remote work, he was noticeably happier and more energetic. Not only did he feel more in control, but he was also more productive and better at his job. He was and now is, in a better place. And thanks to that, so is Rented.com.

--