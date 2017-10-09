Felix Cavaliere still Groovin' after more than 50 years, with lovin'-filled Rascals show

Early in 1965, Felix Cavaliere formed the ‘Young Rascals’ with Dino Danelli, Eddie Brigati and Gene Cornish. That October, they were signed to Atlantic Records, and now called The Rascals, recorded the mega hit “Good Lovin’” struck No. 1 in February 1966. They followed suit with a string of hits like “I’ve Been Lonely Too Long,” “Groovin’”(No. 1 in 1967), “How Can I Be Sure,” “A Girl Like You,” “A Beautiful Morning,” and “People Got to Be Free” (No. 1 in 1968). The Rascals are considered the best ‘blue-eyed soul’ group to come out of the 1960s, as well as one of the groups with the most record sales.

The classically trained pianist, born in Pelham, New York, idolized Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, and Sam Cook. He embraced the Hammond Organ and soon pioneered a fresh, rock and roll sound. For the legendary singer-songwriter, making people feel good is primary to his illustrious 50-year career that includes the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriter Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Grammy Hall of Fame. Few artists can claim they defined a generation; Cavaliere continues to remind us to keep listening for the world’s beauty.

It was a pleasure to speak with Cavaliere recently in advance of his upcoming October 21 in Los Angeles at the Saban Theater, where he is bringing his acclaimed, hit-packed production, “Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals.”

Felix, it’s hard to believe that “Groovin’ came out 50 years ago this year.

I know, right? It’s weird for me, too.

There was some push back from Atlantic initially on that record wasn’t there?

Oh yeah. It was definitely controversial. We had taken the conventional drums off that track and added bongos and some other Spanish and Latin music percussion. You just didn’t do that. In New York City back then, Spanish and Latin music were very popular, and I wanted to capture that in a love song. There was a personal situation for me to a the woman that also helped inspire that song. I was always interested in exploring Spanish and Latin culture though beyond just that song. We were actually the first American band to go down and play in Puerto Rico. I had wanted the Rascals to go to South America and to Mexico but we broke up before we could explore those territories. But culturally that was all very important to me, personally.

Is it true that were it not for the famous New York disc jockey Murray the K, that the record may not have been released as a single?

Absolutely. Murray was a great guy. And was also very powerful. He was in the studio with us one day and he heard the record. We told him there were some problems with the label over it and he barged into Jerry Wexler’s office and said, “What the hell is the matter with you? I will put this on the radio tomorrow morning!” And that certainly got everyone’s attention. It’s funny, Atlantic was and still is an amazing record label. They were very smart about music, but like anybody else, they weren’t perfect. They turned down plenty of big artists because they didn’t feel they were right. In looking back I’m sure they had some regrets. But still, the Atlantic music family was an experience like no other. So we were kind of spoiled back then. Every time we made a record, for us it was a joyous experience. I actually think that’s what helps so many of our records live on today the way they do. There’s that sense of joy and happiness that still comes through, because of the environment in which we created them. It’s real and people, I think, will always respond to that kind of sincere emotion.

The Rascals were also always far ahead of the curve in terms of race relations and social consciousness. You even actually refused to tour on segregated bills in the 60s.

And we caught hell for that but we didn’t care. My family and I were Italians in a very Waspy neighborhood up in Westchester County, just north of New York City. My folks worked hard to give us a wonderful upbringing that was safe, loving and with a great education. But there was always some kind of racial profiling that I noticed. If you were Italian you felt it. If you were Spanish, you felt it. Or German, whatever. You could see that minorities were being treated differently. That always had an effect on me. The other thing that had a huge effect on me was a kid from my high school, Micky Schwerner, who was killed in 1964 down in Mississippi. It was a very famous event. He was a Jewish kid who was working down there with the Freedom Summer Campaign attempting to register African Americans in Mississippi to vote with two other guys.

Right. They were killed by the Klan and the movie Mississippi Burning is loosely based on the event.

Exactly. I’ve never forgotten that, a kid from our neighborhood, having his life taken away for trying to do the right thing. Race never mattered to me. We’re just people. I was listening to a lot of black music black then because that’s what rock’n roll was. It was either black musicians or white musicians trying to sound black. The Rascals always crossed over which I was proud of. Black stations played us from the beginning and supposedly we were the very first white group on Atlantic records. But we just made music for everyone. We crossed over before that term even existed.

So many musicians today pay tribute you from Little Steven to Billy Joel. You’ve obviously shaped the course of music.

It’s really something when guys of that caliber say to us that we meant a lot to them. Who knew? I mean you never know what’s going to happen when you start out. When I was just starting out, I went to Europe with Joey Dee and the Starlighters. I got to work with the Beatles before they had ever visited the United States. They were just in their infancy. We worked two places with them, one in Sweden and one in Germany. They actually opened up for us. I heard the screaming and the pandemonium and I thought to myself, what is this? What I heard was, a great vocal group with guys playing instruments. Their playing was okay, but they were much better singers than they were players. They gave me an idea though. What if I put a band together with guys that could play as well as they sang? That might really be something. So I came home, we did that and in six months we had a deal. You just never know how things are going to turn out.

