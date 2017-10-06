Data On Puerto Rico's Water, Power No Longer Available On FEMA's English Website

Nearly half of Puerto Rican citizens on the island did not have access to drinking water and a whopping 89.3 percent did not have power, as of Friday ― but you wouldn’t know that by looking at the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.
FEMA has removed statistics about Puerto Ricans’ access to drinking water and electricity from its main website, The Washington Post first reported on Thursday afternoon. FEMA spokesman William Booher told the newspaper that the figures were still being reported on www.status.pr, a Spanish-language only site that is run by Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.
The language barrier will likely be a limiting factor for non-Spanish speaking American citizens looking to stay up-to-date on figures during Puerto Rico’s current crisis. It also could make it harder for the English-dominated U.S. media to cover the critical situation. HuffPost reached out to FEMA, via phone and email, for comment but had not heard back at the time of publication.
Booher gave CNN a similar statement on Friday morning, adding that the Status.pr website is being “updated daily with different information.”
“In fact, [the water and power statistics] cited have moved in a positive direction since that post, so no reason to ‘remove’ it,” he added. “To characterize updating a webpage as ‘removing’ information is and was misleading by the original story.”
More than two weeks after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, the number of citizens without drinking water has gone from 55 percent on Sunday to 44.5 percent as of Friday. While the number of Puerto Ricans with power has increased from around 7 percent on Tuesday to 10.7 percent on Friday.
But these gains are marginal as the Trump administration and federal agencies struggle to offer adequate and efficient aid to the U.S. territory with more than 3.4 million people.
On Twitter, some have expressed concern that removing these crucial statistics from FEMA’s English-language website comes off as an attempt to hide the slow recovery efforts on the island.
The data’s removal from the FEMA’s main website comes after President Donald Trump visited the island on Tuesday. During his visit, Trump repeatedly applauded federal relief efforts on the island and suggested that the then-death toll of 16 meant Puerto Rico’s situation was not “a real catastrophe like Katrina.”
“Sixteen people versus in the thousands,” Trump said on Tuesday. “You can be very proud of all of your people and all of our people working together. Sixteen versus literally thousands of people. You can be very proud. Everyone around this table, and everyone watching, can be very proud of what’s taking place in Puerto Rico.”
Hours after Trump’s press briefing on the island, Gov. Rosselló announced that the death toll had more than doubled. As of Friday morning, the death toll stood at 36.
CONVERSATIONS