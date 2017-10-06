Data On Puerto Rico's Water, Power No Longer Available On FEMA's English Website

“Sixteen people versus in the thousands,” Trump said on Tuesday. “You can be very proud of all of your people and all of our people working together. Sixteen versus literally thousands of people. You can be very proud. Everyone around this table, and everyone watching, can be very proud of what’s taking place in Puerto Rico.”

Hours after Trump’s press briefing on the island, Gov. Rosselló announced that the death toll had more than doubled. As of Friday morning, the death toll stood at 36.