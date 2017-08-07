Female Advisors no Longer Need to Sacrifice to Succeed

Female Financial Advisors​ continue to make sacrifices in order to succeed — sacrifices that are no longer necessary to build a thriving financial services practice. Just today, I was coaching a young woman who had built a great practice as an independent financial advisor. She recently brought in a new female partner and is beginning to recognize all that she has tolerated and suffered through for so many years. Her philosophy and approach to the business is very different than her male counterparts, making every group decision a battle or a conflict of principles. With her new partner, however, she is having more fun, feeling more confident and energized, and her vision of the future is changing.

By creating her team of women with her new partner and her sales assistant, she is creating the environment that is more conducive to her needs as a woman. As she stated on the call, “for years I have felt like this lone wolf doing everything by myself.” Relying on your company or branch environment to provide what you need to build a thriving practice can limit what you can accomplish. When a female advisor is able to create the environment that nurtures her soul, success becomes unlimited. The question then becomes: how far do you want to go with your message?

What is interesting is that women automatically are different, and yet they are constantly trying to blend in, losing their uniqueness. This loss of identity can play a toll on your life. You begin sacrificing things that are important to you just to gain the approval of your peers; you sacrifice your principles in order to apply the sales methods taught because that is all you know. Women often sacrifice their integrity as they deny themselves the opportunity to be their authentic selves for fear that they will upset the apple cart. By adapting to the current environment, you are denying yourself the success you deserve.

Perhaps years ago this was the only way women could succeed. But not today. If you feel that you are sacrificing important aspects of your life, think again. If you find yourself performing activities that make you feel less that great inside, then it’s time for a change. If you are tired of hiding who you are as a woman, then it’s time to break the mold and begin to shout from the roof tops. You are truly valuable as a woman and even more valuable as a female financial advisor. It’s time you recognized this value and begin to share it with the world.

Adri Miller-Heckman, leading women’s expert, offers bold and edgy coaching and tools for female advisors looking to leverage their unique strengths and accomplish more with their practice. Adri combines her experience as an advisor, trainer, and personal coach to give every Female Advisor the insider secrets to achieving success the women’s way. Learn more at www.adrimillerheckman.com.