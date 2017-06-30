Female Entrepreneurs - Julie Gordon White

Female entrepreneurs have a numbers advantage when it comes to partnering for business because most men prefer to work with a woman than with another man.
However, the problem is that these women often struggle with being out front and letting others know their value.
Julie Gordon White, an award-winning entrepreneur, a best-selling business author, and a TEDx speaker, shares valuable tips on how female entrepreneurs can be successful in their business and in all aspects of life.
Listen to the full episode on Thriving Launch
