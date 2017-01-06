How One Woman Is Helping Inspire A Generation Of Girls To Close The Gender Gap In Farming

Farms in the U.S. have a problem: There simply aren’t enough women working on them, especially at the top of the industry.

About 30 percent of U.S. farmers are women, but that representation dissipates the higher you go. Fourteen percent of U.S. farms are principally operated by women, according to data from the Department of Agriculture, and only 7 percent of American farmland is owned by women.

Photographer and writer Audra Mulkern wants to help shift those statistics, so she launched the Female Farmer Project. It aims to use images and stories to push back against the stereotypical ideas of what a farmer looks like — typically, a white man.

Popular images of farms and farmers help create this stereotype, which many people pick up on when they’re very young. Mulkern didn’t realize her project could tackle this issue of representation until she received an email from a stranger.

A woman wrote to her to say she had read a book to some kids. The story was about a farmer and his wife, and led a little girl to remark that she thought “only boys were farmers.” The email writer wanted to know if Mulkern had any plans to create something tailored to children, specifically young girls.

“I knew that this project was inspiring young women,” Mulkern told The Huffington Post. “But to inspire them at an even younger age hadn’t even occurred to me to that point.”

The suggestion eventually spun into a new idea: a coloring book.

With the help of artist Joe Lee Davidson, Mulkern debuted the first page of the book-in-progress last month. She also encouraged people to enter a contest by sharing their completed page with the hashtag #GirlsCanBeFarmersToo. The campaign ended Wednesday, and Mulkern was impressed by the response.