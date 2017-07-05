Female Founders Forum - Speed Networking

On Friday 23rd June 2017 The Entrepreneurs Network held the first Female Founder Forum Mentoring Matters session at Barclays Eagle Labs in London. The Untapped Unicorns report published in March showed that the UK economy is missing out on 1.2m new enterprises due to the untapped potential of women. Just £358m was invested last year in companies with at least one female founder compared to £3580m - 10 times as much - in companies without a female founder. Let that sink in. 10 times as much was invested last year in companies without a female founder.

The response of the Entrepreneurs Network is a practical initiative: connecting those on the brink of scaling with some of the UK’s more established female founders through speed mentoring.

Female Founders Forum: The Mentors

The launch brought together 25 women in a speed dating style set up with each mentor assigned a topic crucial to success as an entrepreneur. Skills covered included:

Delegation

Leadership

Marketing

Deal making

Organisation

Fundraising

Working-under pressure

My skill was leadership, something I've learnt a great deal about since co-founding Afrocenchix 7 years ago.

Hunter Gregorson

The mentors, a diverse group of seasoned entrepreneurs, sat on one side of the tables and the mentees moved along every 5 minutes. Mentors included: Dana Denis-Smith, Founder & CEO of Obelisk Support; Celia Francis, CEO of Rated People; Sahar Hashemi OBE, Co-Founder of Coffee Republic; Karina Robinson, Founder & CEO, Robinson Hambro; and Irra Khi, Co-Founder & CEO of VChain Technology. When the event kicked off the buzz was electric. So many women sharing their stories and learning created a euphony of chatter. Needless to say, 5 minutes wasn’t quite enough time!

Female Founders Forum: The Mentees

Inspired by Simon Sinek, I aimed to help mentees focus on their why by asking about their vision. One of my sessions was with Impact Investment Advisory consultant Dana Elman. Dana structures advice, and provides capital-raising services to impact investments through tech funds and startups. She is fascinated by the social and environmental investment market and fell into business after publishing a white paper and seeing that there was not enough investment in the tech that is making a difference. Her why is to help CleanTech, HealthTech and EdTech improve people’s lives.

Another session I had was with Vivien Edwards, Founder & Managing Director of Cornerstone42, a boutique recruitment company. Vivien is passionate about diversity and inclusion and is currently working on a CV blind job board. Her why is to increase representation of BAME and female talent.

Many of the mentees inspired me with their stories. There was Amanda Campbell who launched Comp-A-Tent out of frustration with the waste generated by festivals. I met Sara Huxley and April Kelley, Co-Founders & Producers of Mini Productions an award-winning production company based in London. The duo also run a positive media company Acting On A Dream which platforms motivational content to create a safe, no-hate, social space for users to be inspired.

I also met Jennifer Yong, Founder of Jenius Social a place in London for people to come together and connect through food. Chika Russell, Founder of CHIKA’S attended to seek mentoring on her passion, a food business inspired by the recipes and ingredients of her childhood in Nigeria. Another foodie present was Emelia Strazzanti, Founder of Strazzanti, a family run patisserie company sharing the beauty of Sicilian ingredients, products and their history.

I believe mentoring should be goal focused so I endeavoured to wrap up each session with a goal related to achieving their vision in a manner that aligns with their why. Goals included starting a blog on an area of expertise, pivoting the strapline and USP of a business and documenting a journey to inspire others in the field.

I didn't expect to leave so inspired by the mentees and encouraged by my fellow mentors who shared practical life tips on life. Celia shared her secret on coping with eczema and Irra on succeeding in business with a baby in tow. All in all, it was a fantastic launch event and a good reminder of the power of women working together. As one of my favourite African proverbs goes: 'if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.'