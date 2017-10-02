FEMA’s Outdated Flood Mapping: Trump’s Budget Cuts, Public Clobbered

The Trump Administration's proposed FY 2018 budget cut $190 million for FEMA to update its flood mapping. Cutting this common sense investment was misguided both in theory and in practice as Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have tragically shown.

Now, a new Department of Homeland Security – Inspector General's Report confirms that many of the maps currently used by FEMA for the National Flood Insurance Program are outdated or inaccurate.

The National Flood Insurance Program is backed by the government and is billions of dollars in debt. Because of the inaccurate maps, however, “FEMA cannot provide members of the public with a reliable rendering of their true flood vulnerability or ensure that NFIP rates reflect the real risk of flooding."

The Inspector General asserts that FEMA “lacks oversight to ensure mapping partner quality reviews (QR) comply with requirements set forth in FEMA’s quality review guidance.” Translation: FEMA’s weak oversight of private engineering company contractors, state and local governments, and regional agencies helped lead to the poor mapping quality.

Budgets matter. Climate change is real. Flood risks are real. Sound mapping based on current and reasonable forecasts of reality saves taxpayers money and better protects the American public's health and properties.