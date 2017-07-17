Feminism or Consumerism?

You see them everywhere: the white tees with bold black lettering on the front, carrying feminist messages. We see women (and men) sporting the shirts as a symbol of their feminist beliefs. In more ways than one, these trendy tops have become the sign of feminism (because being a feminist is cool now, in part thanks to these stores).

You may not think that these shirts hold much weight, but there is a complexity behind them, beginning with the price tag.

When I found a shirt from Free People saying “GIRLS CAN DO ANYTHING,” I was taken aback by how brazenly the clothing industry has commercialized feminism. Once again, a plain white shirt with plain black lettering, probably made very cheaply, is being sold to young women for one low payment of about one hundred dollars. But now this over-priced shirt represents more than just style — it represents an ideology; a protest of sorts. Isn’t it backwards to produce a shirt that claims to support equality, and yet staple on an exclusive price tag?

How has being a feminist become contingent on your wealth? Is it only upper class females who can be the face of feminism?

Let me just say that I believe it is a great step for the feminist movement to have so many young women and men declaring themselves feminists. While many people are not sure what the history of the movement is, or what exactly it proclaims, there seems to be more young people than ever comfortable voicing support for gender equality.