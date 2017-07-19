Resistance is futile fertile.

In the wake of yet another monumentally embarrassing defeat on health care for Republicans, the resistance is rejoicing in a small, yet well-deserved victory.

The Resistance: you built this. They would have gutted health care for millions by now without you. Keep strong. https://t.co/StMzBt1dTb — Neera Tanden🖖🏼 (@neeratanden) July 17, 2017

Angry constituents confronted GOPers at town halls and flooded representatives’ offices with phone calls ahead of this week’s scheduled vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The continued failure of the GOPs health care plan is an important reminder of the energy, power and efficacy of organized resistance movements.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite feminist finds to show your support for the resistance ― and that you can wear all the way to the 2018 mid-terms. (Spoiler: most of our favorites are from this Etsy shop).

Check out our favorites below.

To stay on top of the best sales each week, sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose newsletter.