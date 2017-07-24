Femme Fatale’s Pop-Up Shop Comes to H. Street

If the “Wonder Woman” movie wasn’t enough to make you feel empowered as a woman then, Femme Fatale DC’s new pop-up shop is the place you want to be.

At first glance, this eclectic pop-up shop resembles a thrift store. The average passerby might look at the organized clutter and miss out on this hidden jewel. Like walking into the closet of Narnia, suddenly you enter another world filled with wonder.

C. Hill Safari Selfie Seat

The pop-up shop, located on the 1300 block of H Street, is in an old store front that opened last month and will be going on for the rest of July. It offers a place to shop for the most progressive trends, as well an array of soul enriching community events such as artistry, yoga sessions, sister circles, dance parties, and fashion shows.

Upon entering, a powerful female energy permeates the room as if you've entered your best-friend’s living room. But before you sit down, take a lap around this industrial-style set up. Never mind the fluorescent lighting and the concrete flooring, there is a very endearing, yet cozy feel to this space.

Femme Fatale DC (FFDC), the host of this affair, is a collective of women who are local DC creatives and entrepreneurs. They do everything from host networking parties to launching this pop-up shop. Its mission is to develop genuine relationships while sustaining DC’s local economy. Their motto of “Be real, genuine and ALWAYS have fun,” thrusts their mission forward.

C. Hill

FFDC is a hub for women to grow and inspire. Their diverse array of vendors are experts and trendsetters. In this case, the space has been commandeered by creatives such as, Chloe Reading + Retail, a mobile bookstore, several badass vintage clothiers like Mundy clothing and Vintage Charmed. Prices ranged anywhere from $20 for vintage button downs to upwards of $200 for hidden designer gems.

The level of professionalism and intention surrounding the products sold by vendors there was evident. Mundy Clothing run by a girl named Mundy, pulled several vintage Liz Claiborne gems for me. Mundy curated a plethora of like-new, quality clothing. “This is the type of stuff you’d see in Bloomingdales in the 1980’s,” she said.

C. Hill Mundy Clothing

The comfortable mixture of acceptance and audacity oozed from the ceiling – literally. However, if you’re searching for a formal style of shopping, you won’t find it here. The pop-up is totally run by individual vendors who may be revolving in and out from week to week. Although customer service was on par when I visited, there isn’t a customer service desk if one might have a complaint.

Nonetheless, this place was more than a makeshift boutique, it was an affirming space for all types of women to be themselves. If the atmosphere was not enough, just take a seat on the Amazonian styled throne created just for guest selfies. Clustered with green banana leaves and exotic flowers, your selfies will be giving all the glam.

The vendors are very approachable and helpful, but not pushy. It’s all about camaraderie: no competition; no jealousy. Some of the women are paying it forward by helping women around the globe. Shea Yeleen, a raw shea butter beauty line, was devoted to empowering women by providing Ghanian women a living wage for fair trade products. *Cue Beyonce’s “Girls”

The strangest thing there must have been a painting of a man sucking a women’s toes. When I asked the visual artist, Jazzmyn Ellis, why she painted it, it sparked a dialogue about dominance. All her paintings featured at Surreally Real were unapologetic expressions concerning themes that are usually felt, but not discussed.

A stabilizing keel of self-care permeates the air. For a donation, women can grab an adult beverage, get their eyebrows threaded or edibles. (Yes, THOSE kind of edibles)

C. Hill