Fergie And Josh Duhamel Split After 8 Years Of Marriage

Fergie and Josh Duhamel are separating after eight years of marriage, the couple announced Thursday in a statement to HuffPost.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The couple are parents to 4-year-old son Axl, who the duo seems to dote over. Duhamel told People in May that he and Fergie share “a lot of love for our son and have a good time together.”

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

The couple celebrated their eight-year anniversary in January and showered each other with affection over social media.

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

From the looks of the photos, one would never wonder “where is the love?”

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:48pm PST

Duhamel first laid eyes on Fergie while watching a Black Eyed Peas music video back in 2004, and was immediately smitten.

The actor was so taken by her that he asked producers if the band could be featured on his former show “Las Vegas.” When Fergie showed up on set, Duhamel was a mess.

“I was really nervous and that was my moment of truth. I laid out my outfit the night before,” Duhamel told Us Weekly with a laugh. “It was a big build to the moment that I could finally talk to her. And all I could say was, ‘You’re hot.’”

The two simple words seemed to do the trick.