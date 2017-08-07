Fertility Tips for Want-to-Be Parents

Are you trying to get pregnant? Do you know some of the most basic fertility tips that will help to increase your chances of pregnancy? Getting pregnant is not always an easy thing, but there are things that you can do that will help to speed up the process. If you are ready to have a baby, then you are ready to learn about the science behind it, and some of the most important things you need to know about fertility and trying to become pregnant.

Pay Attention to Irregular Periods

“A lot of women have irregular periods. For most, this is not an issue, but it can cause problems when you are trying to conceive. Generally, women ovulate once every 28 days or so. In the first half of the menstrual cycle, the uterine lining thickens. This happens in case you do have a fertilized egg traveling to your uterus through the fallopian tube. If the egg is not fertilized, it and the unused uterine lining leave your body, which is your period,” says an expert from New Hope Fertility Center.

If you have an irregular period, it is going to decrease the chances of you conceiving. It is a good idea to start keeping track of your cycles, and then discuss the issue with your doctor or another health care professional in the obstetrics field. The more you understand about your menstrual cycle, the better off you will be, because you will have a better idea of when you are ovulating, which is when you are most likely to conceive.

Change Your Lifestyle

Your lifestyle can have a great effect on whether or not you are able to conceive. For instance, if you are a smoker, this is going to make it more difficult to conceive, and if you do, it isn’t going to be healthy for you or your baby. Excessive drinking is also a no-no. It is okay to have a glass of wine or beer once in a while, but don’t overdo it.

Are You Overweight or Underweight?

Something else to consider is your overall physical health. Are you overweight? Do you get enough exercise? These go hand in hand, and can have an impact on your ability to conceive. If you are overweight, or underweight, it can disrupt your menstrual cycles and hormone levels, making it more difficult to conceive.

It is important to try and reach and maintain a healthy weight in order to be able to conceive more easily. Studies have shown that women who have a body mass index (BMI) of 25-39, which is considered overweight to obese, are two and a half times less likely to conceive than women who have a BMI below 25. But, it also isn’t healthy to be too far below the normal BMI either. If your BMI is below 18.5, you need to talk to your doctor about healthy ways to gain weight and increase your chances of conceiving.

Your Partner Needs to Do His Part