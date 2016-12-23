Festivus 2016: Here Are Some Of The Grievances We're Airing This Year

’Tis the season for gift giving, cookie eating and, if you observe Festivus, complaining about everything that annoyed you this year.

The classic “Seinfeld” holiday is celebrated on Dec. 23. As 2016 comes to close, we can’t help but note that this year has been particularly aggravating . So in the spirit of holiday, let’s gather around the Fesitivus pole and air our grievances together.

Millions of people have health insurance thanks to President Barack Obama’s. signature health care law. The uninsured rate has reached an all-time low and the country has even seen some indirect benefits like better emergency care. Despite this, Republicans, who have been trying in vain for years to repeal the legislation, have promised to “repeal and replace” it as soon as Trump takes office. Even though they’re not even completely sure how they’d replace it. As The Huffington Post’s Jeff Young notes:

The party still doesn’t know what it wants the health care system to look like, even though it’s been over six years since the Affordable Care Act became law. Second, Republicans are willing to hold the entire health care industry and 22 million people hostage while they try to solve a riddle that has always eluded them.

This seems like it’s going to work out great for everyone.