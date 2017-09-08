Fiat Currency Is Problematic And History Proves It

Say you're an employee. Would you accept wages in Monopoly-game cash?

In the long-term fiat currency is equivalent to significantly-devalued paper because it's not backed by gold, commodity-money or other store of value. When your fiat cash decreases in value by 1-2 percent annually, your loss in purchasing power may seem like a small sum. But consider how 1-2 percent adds up over 10 to 15 years and you're looking at a small fortune.

Fiat currency loses value when a central bank or government creates physical or electronic cash (out of nothing) by printing cash or by providing credit through fractional reserve lending. Both methods expand the currency supply. When more cash chase around the same quantity of goods, merchants charge higher prices for their goods and services because the currency is worth less.

Let’s see our ancestors' views on wealth. In medieval Europe, for example, popes and kings and their armies required payment in gold or silver or some other commodity that featured a tangible worth or use. Receiving a treasure chest full of monarchy-issued notes was considered too risky as a form of payment. Soldiers often demanded their wages in tangible goods such as land, silver or pillaged loot.

The word capital is derived from the term cattle because in the old days, wealth literally came from owning cattle.

(The story continues below.)

The ancients fought over real assets

When bartering for goods or services, ancient traders exchanged commodity-money that were divisible and had intrinsic or practical value. Part of the reason why ancient Rome fell was because emperors debased the denarius by removing its silver contents. During the reign of Augustus Caesar the denarius comprised 95 percent silver. Nearly three centuries later, it contained just 0.5 percent silver. The empire's official coins lost so much value that Roman tax collectors refused to accept Roman coins and instead demanded tax payments in the form of physical goods like farm harvest and precious metals.

In North Africa, salt was a commonly-used medium of exchange. It was divisible, useful and universally-used by tribesmen as spice. Moreover, salt was easily transported by camel or horseback, which made it convenient to use as commodity-money. (The word salary is derived from the word salt.)

Commodity-money took many forms such as slaves, gold, silver, copper, bronze, cattle, cutting tools, weapons, sheep, wool, religious ornaments, precious stones and similar items. Interestingly, the word bond (as in treasury bonds) is derived from the term bondage. Past civilizations didn't adopt a debt-based system as an economic foundation, unlike today's Federal Reserve System.

The Spaniards spent a fortune conquering South America for its gold and silver. (See colonial-era Potosi silver mines in Peru.) The conquistadors didn't cross the Atlantic to acquire fiat cash — they wanted real wealth.

And in Asia in the mid-19th century, China fought the British in the Opium Wars. What history books don't teach is that the British were paying massive sums of silver to import Chinese tea. So they forced the Chinese to buy (and get addicted to) opium and demanded payment in silver bullion. This allowed the British to get back their precious silver. Large silver (and gold) holdings were key to maintaining the British Empire and its powerful navy.

Paper assets are risky

The physical dollars in your wallet are nothing more than a paper asset, unlike hard assets such as gold or real estate, which have sustainable intrinsic value. Government-issued fiat currencies are subject to immense risk by way of monetary-policy manipulation, as well as, general loss of confidence in the local economy that can negatively impact the national currency.

In today's headlines, the Venezuelan bolivar's crash is symptomatic of failed socialist economics. The bolivar has become almost worthless since the late Hugo Chavez took power in 1999 and promised voters a "socialist paradise." It is said that Venezuela has the most number of bankrupt millionaires. That's what happens when you hold fiat currency that, during an economic crisis, convert to near-worthless stacks of government-issued cash.

How's all this possible? The modern banking system was founded in late 15th century Italy and comprised mostly of Jewish loan sharks. Throughout the centuries, bankers have schemed to profit from other people's deposits through fractional reserve lending. Fractional reserve lending is inflationary, and it destroys people's wealth by diminishing the purchasing power of their fiat currency. And now, central banks and governments are taking it a step further by audaciously printing trillions in cash — euphemistically called quantitative easing — that significantly devalues people's currency holdings.

Since 1913, the year when the Federal Reserve System was founded, the U.S. dollar has lost nearly 97 percent of its value. When you spend a lifetime earning fiat dollars, you could retire in old age having accumulated devalued cash. In other words, when you earn fiat wages you're essentially accumulating Federal Reserve notes that perpetually decline in value. Moreover, you give central banks and governments the power to retake your purchasing power. All they have to do is print more "official notes" — which are cash literally created out of nothing. The government's deficit spending and national debt are paid for through taxes, as well as, the decline of your real net worth.

In World War 2, a Coca-Cola drink cost just 5 cents. Today you might spend a dollar buying Coke at a vending machine. Why the big price increase? Is it because Coca-Cola drastically reduced the supply of Coke? Of course not. Today the company is producing millions of cans more per day around the world. In theory, all that increase in product supply should maintain or reduce a Coke can's price.

So why are you paying nearly $1 per Coke and not 5 cents? Because you're paying with a near-worthless fiat dollar. Therefore, you need more U.S. dollars to buy the same Coke product that your grandfather purchased for 5 cents in the 1940s. Just as in ancient Rome where citizens paid more in (devalued) denarius coins to purchase the same items in the local marketplace.