Fierce Breast Cancer Warrior, Starling Wickes on Mastectomy Art, Sexuality & Body Image

"Everything Happens for a reason...things go wrong so you can appreciate them when they're right...and sometimes good things fall apart, so better things can fall together" - Marilyn Monroe.

MK: Who is Starling Wickes?

SW: Starling Wickes is a mom to 11-year old twin boys, happily married. She is a breast cancer survivor/model, cannabis advocate/entrepreneur, and a vegan, who loves animals, usually more than people.

MK: Tell me about your breast cancer diagnosis.

SW: I was diagnosed with ER/PR positive (BRACA and HER2 negative), Stage 2B lobular, invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC), two lymph nodes were involved. I went through aggressive chemotherapy for 24 weeks, then six and a half weeks of radiation.

MK: What was your treatment journey like?

SW: While going through chemo, it seemed like everything fell apart. My husband was car jacked, lost his job, which eventually lead to us being homeless. It was a challenging year with so many things happening at one time, having to make treatment decisions and dealing with the after effects of having a mastectomy and how my body had changed. It was tough, but we persevered. Today, my family and I are happy.

MK: You opted to remove your implants, and you were dealing with some real body image issues, as do many women who have had surgery for breast cancer; then you got a mastectomy tattoo, which has become a beautiful and empowering way to be bold in the face of something so hard to deal with - losing breasts, scarring and the intensive healing process beyond that...and then some magic happened. Tell me more.

SW: They began to feel uncomfortable and painful, so I chose to have a reduction from 750cc's to 500 cc's. A year later, I saw that something about a mastectomy tattoo contest on Instagram. I felt that my scars were big and ugly... every scar, and I didn’t feel good about myself. So, I entered the contest. As luck would have it, I won the contest. My scars would become something beautiful.

MK: How did the mastectomy tattoos make you feel?

SW: David Palacios ended up tattooing my mastectomy scars with larkspur's, which are my boys' birth flowers, and cannabis leaves, which I believe contributes to my healing and keeping myself cancer-free. They made me feel so beautiful, vibrant and alive! The tattos turned what I saw as ugly scars into art! That’s one of the mottos I live my life by... It’s important to me to focus on the good, the beauty even in my challenges, learn from them and use them to make a bold statement.

MK: Tell me about the Inked Magazine Project.

SW: In August, I was chosen to shoot a mastectomy tattoo issue for Inked Magazine, along with eleven other amazing breast cancer survivors. The empowerment of bringing twelve breast cancer survivors together was a life changing experience, one that words cannot explain. But one every survivor needs to experience. Having other women that have been through what you’ve been through, who have walked that path and who get it... is incredible and empowering! You can learn more about the campaign by watching this video.

Photography: SophyHolland

MK: You have been active as an advocate, especially in the metastatic breast cancer space. Metastatic breast cancer (MBC) claims more than 40,00 lives a year. There are approximately 155,000 people living with MBC, and even patients who are “cured” can have a recurrence, yet there is a funding discrepancy. Although more than 90 percent of cancer patients are dying from cancer metastasis, only 2.3 percent of cancer research dollars (11 million out of 485 million) in the U.S. has gone to research developed to improve outcomes for patients specifically suffering from metastatic cancer.

SW: Yes, it is important to me to ensure others are educated about metastatic breast cancer and to know that we must continue to get more research funding for this population. I will continue to do all that I can to help ensure that more of my sisters live longer, healthy lives. I participate in various initiatives, one of which was a Susan G. Komen public service announcement for metastatic breast cancer featuring Dana Dinerman.

Photography: Lisa Whitmore

MK: I love how you express yourself through photography. A lot of breast cancer survivors have challenges with body image and sexuality after having a mastectomy. Scars and/or having a breast removed is a traumatic experience that changes how a woman sees herself and interacts with her partner sexually, and when you’re dating, it can be even more challenging. What are your thoughts on breast cancer survivors, sexuality and body image.

SW: Many women don’t feel as beautiful after a surgery and after having a mastectomy. I feel blessed to have many opportunities to support body positive after cancer for survivors, which she partially contributes to Stori Nagel, of Haus of Volta. Through her work, Stori brings survivors together for a calendar to celebrate being sexy and feeling sexy after cancer! I’m working with Stori to help other women feel like themselves again, find a new normal or redefine who they are despite their diagnosis, despite the scars and to truly live their lives!

MK: What else does your advocacy work focus on?

SW: I started a Facebook page a few years ago that focuses on healthy living, advocacy & education called Let's Get Physical Cancer Sisters and Brothers! I am also a singer/song writer, with an inspirational breast cancer song that is soon to be released, called "Bald Heads and Bandanas".

Photography: Shonny Annette