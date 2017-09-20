44 Fierce Girls Who Show Gender Stereotypes Are Meant To Be Shattered

We at HuffPost Parents value a girl’s ability to be multidimensional and to be passionate about what she loves, whether that means adoring princesses, dinosaurs, superheroes or all of the above.
We asked members of our online community to send in photos of their daughters proving that girls are more than just what’s marketed to them in the toy aisle and what’s demonstrated to them through sometimes limiting societal norms.
Here are 44 photos of girls who want nothing to do with gender stereotypes:
CONVERSATIONS