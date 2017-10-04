PARENTS
10/04/2017 04:16 pm ET

40 Fierce Halloween Ideas If You Hate The 'Girl Costume' Aisle

Chewbacca, Rocket Raccoon and more.

By Taylor Pittman

Halloween costume shopping is typically fun, but sometimes, the options for girls are anything but.

Often, parents shopping for their daughters for Halloween are faced with sexualized outfits or stereotypical costumes, like princesses and other so-called “girly” ideas.

While there’s nothing wrong with being a princess (especially in the age of Disney’s newest heroines), girls should also be given the option to creatively show off their fierceness beyond stereotypes.

Here are 40 empowering costumes for girls (or boys!) to wear this Halloween: 

  • 1 A Ghostbuster
    Sarah Schmitz
  • 2 Gertie from "E.T."
    Allie WLaw
  • 3 Wonder Woman
    Susan Williams
  • 4 Hermione from the "Harry Potter" Series
    Lindsey Pace Garduno
  • 5 Coraline
    Elysa Archibald
  • 6 Frida Kahlo
    Laura Berkeley
  • 7 Wednesday Addams
    Leisa Tarrant
  • 8 A Tater Tot
    Amy Schilling Caskie
  • 9 Winifred Sanderson from "Hocus Pocus"
    Destinee Caitlynn
  • 10 Mary Poppins
    Andrea Hougland Ring
  • 11 Katniss Everdeen from "The Hunger Games" Series
    Krista Tomiko
  • 12 Batgirl (On A Skateboard)
    Sharyn Ladds
  • 13 "Freeze Rey" (a take on the character from "Star Wars")
    Jeni Dushane
  • 14 Astrid from "How To Train Your Dragon"
    September Muller
  • 15 Spider-Man
    Dora Plancarte-Yslas
  • 16 Judy Hopps from "Zootopia"
    Jenny Amanda
  • 17 Darth Vader
    Sere R Altebrando
  • 18 Chewbacca from "Star Wars"
    Ana Sofia Alonzo
  • 19 A UPS Delivery Person
    Jodie Davis Caplea
  • 20 Merida from "Brave"
    Julie Earls
  • 21 A Presidential Candidate
    Kara Willis
  • 22 Maleficent from "Sleeping Beauty"
    Erin Goodrich
  • 23 Jane Goodall
    Elizabeth Sheagren Edsall
  • 24 A Soldier
    Caryn Rich Wilson
  • 25 The Queen of Hearts from "Alice in Wonderland"
    Nakida C Maxson
  • 26 Black Widow
    Jodi Marshall Klein
  • 27 Catwoman
    Dora Plancarte-Yslas
  • 28 Mavis Dracula from "Hotel Transylvania"
    Liane Munro Littlejohn
  • 29 Audrey Hepburn
    Perla Rodriguez de Wiley
  • 30 A Construction Worker
    Suzanne Rose

RELATED...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Taylor Pittman
Parents Associate Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Halloween Halloween Costume
40 Fierce Halloween Ideas If You Hate The 'Girl Costume' Aisle

CONVERSATIONS