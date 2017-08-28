Fifth of July: A Conversation with Kelly Simmons

Family drama, a murder mystery, a rapist on the loose, a holiday week in a vacation paradise. While you could ask which of these is not like the others, Kelly Simmons artfully weaves tension and intrigue through the beautiful setting of Nantucket on the first week in July in her novel, THE FIFTH OF JULY. Through it all, readers turn each page wondering if the Warner family will be left intact after their annual sojourn. What force, internal or external, could be their undoing?

First of all, despite the dark themes, the book is a love story to summers in Nantucket. What is your connection to the place? Why did you decide to bring such tension to a vacation paradise?

My husband’s family has had a home on Nantucket since the 1940s. And I am lucky to have spent all or part of every summer there for over twenty years, observing the ways the island has changed – and stubbornly stayed the same. These clashes between old money and new, development and preservation, older generation and younger -- sparked the neighbor against neighbor battle in THE FIFTH OF JULY. As for the criminal tensions well, I’ve always been fascinated by what’s hidden behind beautiful facades.

What intrigues you about the family dynamics at play here? Which character did you understand the most? Who gave you the most trouble as you placed him or her on the page?

The story appears to be about current day tensions -- problems with neighbors, an illness in the family, a rapist threatening young girls – but actually revolves around a series of mistakes made decades ago by several characters. I was fascinated by the idea of small gestures and phrases carrying enormous unforgivable weight.

As I began the first draft, I thought my greatest sympathies were with Matt, the young caretaker – who loves the house and still carries a torch for the family’s daughter, Caroline. But as I got deeper into it I felt deeply connected to Tom, the brother who struggles to redeem himself in his sister’s eyes.

Much of the book centers on things from the past: traditions, family secrets, lost loves. Why do you think people look backwards so intently and often at the expense of the present? Is it possible to change this way of thinking?

It all comes down to forgiveness. That’s the only way to let go of old, painful scripts, and to turn your attention to what is, rather than what was. And characters on the page –and in life – have trouble forgiving, because it requires vulnerability and change. (Wow, that’s deep, I think I’ve been doing too much yoga.)

What is your next writing project? Where will you take readers next?