The Best Movies Of 2017 So Far

"The Lovers"

Here's an unconventional romantic comedy if there's ever been one. "The Lovers" begins as a divorce dramedy, <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/debra-winger-tracy-letts-the-lovers_us_5914a5b6e4b066b421726ccd" target="_blank">Debra Winger and Tracy Letts</a> playing a sedentary married couple who reignite an unlikely spark in the midst of steady affairs. They are lovers, cheating on their lovers by becoming lovers. Azazel Jacobs' charismatic flurry is about the ripening of middle age and the ambiguities of elapsed time, expressed in small gestures, like whether to share a bottle of wine one evening or retire to separate quarters as usual. Winger and Letts bear every complicated crease of a life spent together, wistful for the past and marching toward a farcical fresh chapter.

A24