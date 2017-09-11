The “Fifty Shades” trilogy will come to an end next year and by the looks of the trailer, the story will take even darker and steamier turns.
On Sunday, Universal released the minute-long teaser trailer for the series’ third film, which is aptly referred to as the “climactic final chapter.” The first look featured wedding vows, violence and Mrs. Gray becoming further accustomed to a certain lifestyle.
“Fifty Shades Freed,” the final installment of the trilogy based on the books by E.L. James, is scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 9 (just in time for Valentine’s Day).
Take a look at the trailer in the video above.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
PHOTO GALLERY
BEFORE YOU GO
The Best Movies Of 2017 So Far
PHOTO GALLERY
The Best Movies Of 2017 So Far
CONVERSATIONS