Being an engaging leader means truly serving those we lead. The best leadership tactic to practice is looking out for the best interest of others. Fighting a "me first" mentality is difficult, but not impossible. Even though people naturally look out for themselves and what would benefit THEM, it is vital to avoid leading this way at all cost!!! WHY? People WILL sense your "selfish motives," which could result in jeopardizing any potential relationships that could benefit you AND them in HUGE ways. Thinking about others is key to cementing the foundation of your relationships, reaching the pinnacle of success, and TRULY living the life you deserve.