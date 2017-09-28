Being an engaging leader means truly serving those we lead. The best leadership tactic to practice is looking out for the best interest of others. Fighting a "me first" mentality is difficult, but not impossible. Even though people naturally look out for themselves and what would benefit THEM, it is vital to avoid leading this way at all cost!!! WHY? People WILL sense your "selfish motives," which could result in jeopardizing any potential relationships that could benefit you AND them in HUGE ways. Thinking about others is key to cementing the foundation of your relationships, reaching the pinnacle of success, and TRULY living the life you deserve.
Make an effort to understand those around you!!! Go out of your way to engage with them, make their interest top priority. If you show others you're invested in them . . . ALL of your relationships WILL grow AND prosper five years, ten years, twenty years from now!!!
If YOU want to be a leader worth following, ASK yourself "How can I lead differently than others seen modeled in our culture?" Discover the motivation behind everyone you communicate with daily, and never take their trust for granted. Trust is precious and difficult to repair once it is broken.
