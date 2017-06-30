Fighting Fire with Fire: How Trump's Latest Twitter Scandal Leaves Everyone Burned

President Trump’s latest tweet against Mika Brzenski is inexcusable and obscene.

I’m surprisingly unsurprised. Twitter will continue to be Trumps favorite 140 character weapon. Nothing will change that.

What continues to shock me is the way in which these attacking tweets are framed.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary held a press conference yesterday where she firmly stood in solidarity with the president’s actions.

When asked if the president had gone too far with his latest tweet, Sanders stated, “when [the president] gets attacked, he’s going to hit back.” She later added, “he was simply pushing back and defending himself.”

Pause. Really?

President Trump and his administration continue to find ways to get the president off the hook. A master shapeshifter, somehow the once unbeatable deal making ‘you’re fired!’ boss has become a hopeless victim. Each last out and flair up is warranted according to him, because he didn’t start it.

All I can say is an eye for an eye is not the mantra I want the highest office of my country to follow.

I do not want attacks on a person’s physical appearance simply to be par for the course in terms of accepted rebuttals.

Two wrongs have never made a right.

As Sanders continued her defense, she made sure to point to the media and news anchors themselves as the real culprits responsible for Donald Trump’s behavior.

“The only person I see a war on is this president and everybody that works for him,” she said.

This continues to be the narrative of the Trump White House. As they would argue, Trump’s tweets are only as bad as his attacks; that the level of animosity that Trump brings to twitter only comes as a last resort defense.

Based on this logic, Trump’s actions are not inciting violence, but reacting to violence.

What Trump and his administration want people to believe is that it is the media’s fault for making this all we are taking about. Sanders stood at her podium yesterday and stated that the media spent 353 minutes this past month attacking the president and pushing a false narrative and only one minute on tax reform. She used this statistic to argue that if the media stopped covering every tweet Trump put out, then maybe the collective conversation could shift to policy issues and the president’s agenda. One reporter even asked, “should we just ignore this entirely?”

Trump and his team want to steer the narrative away from the words themselves, and focus instead on the coverage of those words. As they would argue, what is problematic is the fact that the media repeats Trump’s tweets. Trump’s strategy then of accusing the media of being the pc police or a bunch of snowflakes is just meant to convolute the conversation. Instead of being understood as white noise however, these accusations have become the foundation for an entire constituency’s hatred. Arguing that the problem is not his actions, but the coverage of them, Trump is successfully undermining the media; unified by a common enemy, people are unplugging and refusing to engage with narratives they do not agree with.

This narrative, that the media is a bunch of crazy liberals who victimize Trump because they disagree with him must be seen as the truly scary deflective tactic that it is.

We cannot stand for this.

What needs to be made abundantly clear is the media’s coverage of Trump’s latest shortcoming or scandal is not them attacking him, it’s them doing their job. The reporting on Trump’s tweets is not the problem, it’s the tweets themselves. Ignoring them would only validate the messages they send.