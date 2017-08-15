Fighting Mercenaries with Mercenaries in Afghanistan?

I can’t believe I have been lately debating with myself if Eric Prince’s proposal to send private contractors to Afghanistan might be a viable option.

Truth of the matter is that the so called “Taliban” in fact are Pakistan’s mercenaries in Afghanistan, so why not fight them with mercenaries? The ideological core of the Taliban has disintegrated. If you asked one of original founders of Taliban today, I think they would admit that what I just asserted is true.

Another important factor to consider is that in climates like Afghanistan, only harsh and unorthodox approaches seems to have shown results. For example, General Raziq is not known to be the best human rights defender, but his approach has brought relative calm to Kandahar – one of the most hostile places in southern Afghanistan. Can/should we sacrifice human rights for security?

Also, is reciprocity the right approach? The so called Taliban and their affiliates do not have any regard for human rights. They would kill you, torture you, blow you up, or simply behead you without even thinking twice. How do you reverse the fear that they have created without creating some of your own?

On the flip side, however, if you go back to history, one of the main reasons that the Russian lost the war in Afghanistan is because they were cruel and as a result they lost the war on wining the hearts and minds of Afghans. This cruelty led to the unification of a united Afghan front against a foreign invader that did not have any respect for their country or the lives of its inhabitants.

So now we are left with this dilemma. Send mercenaries so that they can have some breathing room to deal with the enemy (and not have to deal with the Geneva conventions) and risk losing some level of public support in Afghanistan, or continue with the status quo?

The status quo clearly hasn’t worked and therefore is not a viable option. Also, being soft is not something that would work. If you look at the neighboring countries like Pakistan and Iran, being fierce is the only way they have maintained some degree of order. Is the Afghan government too soft?

As much as this is against my principles, I can’t help but think that considering some alternative/unorthodox options in addition to maintaining a strong military advisory role in Afghanistan might be a viable option. I want to emphasize strongly that whatever this alternative option might be, Afghan authorities needs to be at the center of it and with full power.

One of the appropriate approaches might be to increase support to the Afghan intelligence agency (NDS) to about tenfold of its current size and provide more air power to the Afghan army. A combination of these two with some reforms in the policing and judicial sector might do the trick.

I would warn that if any alternative is not implemented professionally, systematically, and secretly with full Afghan participation, it would do harm that would be impossible to reverse. Done wrongly, we will create more sympathizer to the extremists’ agenda as opposed to reducing them.

It is therefore imperative that all alternative options are properly designed, planned, resourced, and implemented with utmost care. Perhaps seeking the input of Afghan leaders that have shown some proven results in this area might be the next best thing to do in addition to consulting with thought leaders at home.