Filipino WWII Veterans Teaching History's Lessons for Today's Resistance

Filipino National Hero Jose Rizal is attributed with the aphorism, "Ang hindi marunong lumingon sa pinangalingan ay hindi makakarating sa paroroonan”- translated as "The one who does not know how to look back at where they came from will never get to their destination." An important reminder of the value of history, it guides the work I do to raise the profile of Filipinos who fought in WWII. On one level, the history of Filipinos and their service in defense of the U.S. and the Philippines is an important part of the military history of WWII and is important to tell. On a deeper level, however, we recognize that the terms of victory not only for WWII, but in the Filipino American War a few decades previously, configured the conditions on which the Rescission Acts of 1946 were passed that revoked their veterans status and citizenship. We realize that these conditions were what set the Filipino WWII veterans on their decades long struggle for what I’ve described before as “the simple dignity of recognition.” http://www.huffingtonpost.com/ben-de-guzman/the-simple-dignity-of-rec_b_9267770.html We even get to understand this when we note that the Philippines celebrates its national Independence Day as the anniversary of its declaration of freedom from Spanish rule, and yet also observes the day that it was “granted” independence by the U.S. as “Philippine American Friendship Day.”

Jon Melegrito http://globalnation.inquirer.net/130918/filipino-wwii-veterans-families-stage-white-house-protest

By understanding these conditions then, we understand another important truism- “history is written by the winners.” The need to recognize Filipino WWII veterans and their service to the U.S. then, is not just a story of lifting up untold stories. It’s a cautionary tale about the legacy of colonialism and war, and the need for vigilance to make sure that government remains accountable to the promises it makes- even in times of war.

War and civil unrest are times when the structures of power and governance are called into question and how we understand this unrest reveals as much about us as it does about the unrest. If we learn history so we don’t repeat it, it matters which lessons we’re learning. The civil rights struggle of the U.S. in the 1960s is another example of this contested history, as the legacy of the Rev. Dr, Martin Luther King Jr. is invoked by both conservatives and progressives, at times to support ideologically opposite positions. To remember his call for racial unity as support for “race-blind” policies that don’t contest the status quo, fails to recall that they were intended to realign the status quo in the first place to address racial discrimination that, in many ways, still exists.

We see the contested meanings of political struggle in today’s polarized climate of “resistance.” The current debates around LGBT Pride focus on how we remember and reinvoke the Stonewall riots that took place forty eight years ago this month. The parades that have taken place around the country and around the world since then have become a locus not only to recall that struggle and to bring it forward to address ongoing inequities, but as a celebrations of the progress we’ve made since. The #NoJusticeNoPride movement that has disrupted LGBT Pride parades in places such as Washington, DC, the Twin Cities, and New York brings into sharp relief the tensions between a celebration of progress that invites corporate entities to demonstrate how far they’ve come, and a call for resistance that invites LGBT people and their loved ones to take to the streets and live their lives in the open as an act of defiance against conservative forces that would shove them back in the closet. This tension has always been in existence, but the public actions this year have called the question of not just how we commemorate the Stonewall Riots and LGBT Pride, but what the underlying political agenda should be of the movement that it birthed.

@susanelizabethL via Twitter http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/25/us/no-justice-no-pride-protests/index.html

A very specific flashpoint this month puts the debate around contested meanings of protest in another context. The protests of the disability justice organization ADAPT (originally founded as Americans Disabled for Accessible Public Transportation) over the U.S. Senate’s proposed cuts to Medicaid were people putting their bodies on the line in very real ways getting off of their wheelchairs to humanize the impact of depriving disabled people of the real supports they use to move in the world. They are quite literally arresting images intended to demonstrate the impact of the proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act. As a very visible and newsworthy hook, it took over not only Senate offices, but the day’s news cycle. As we remember the history of this legislation and the political debates around it moving forward though, it will be important that we recall how the disability justice community was not just a bystander, but (to use a war metaphor) the tip of the spear in the battle over health care reform. In a very real way, it will be important that we not turn a “blind eye” to their work and remember that this political moment of resistance is not just visible pink hats and rainbow flags, but a multi-faceted movement that has mobilized a range of constituencies on a range of issues.

Meme from ADAPT protest on Medicaid

At the end of the day, how we remember determines what and whom we remember. The lessons we learn from history, particularly the history of resistance, become acts of resistance in and of themselves, defining structures of meaning that set in place structures of power.