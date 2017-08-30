Alex Koenig, Contributor Filmmaker and Entertainment Journalist

Filming for Indie Comedy 'Chateau Vato' Wraps in Miami

08/30/2017 12:02 pm ET
Jorge Parra
Paul Rodriguez (left) and Elpidia Carrillo (right)

Production survived Florida’s hottest July in history

MIAMI – August 2017 -- A feature film comedy - Chateau Vato - recently completed principal photography. The story focuses on a family of impoverished Latinos who squat in a lavish Miami mansion and assume an upper class lifestyle.

Chateau Vato is bursting with physical comedy and memorable one-liners. It stars actor-comedian Paul Rodriguez (Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Ali), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator, Bread and Roses) and Patricia De Leon (Magic City, Men of a Certain Age). It is written and directed by Tom Musca (Stand and DeliverTortilla Soup). 

The production survived the hottest July ever in the history of Florida. The crew included a mix of Miami natives and international professionals. Following in the footsteps of Moonlight, these ambitious filmmakers made a movie in Miami despite the lack of financial incentives.

The motion picture is set for a summer 2018 release. 

“This is a zany film with a big heart, quite unlike anything we’ve seen recently. It’s great to make a summer comedy using South Florida's colorful personalities and locations,” said Musca.

www.chateauvato.com

www.twitter.com/chateauvatofilm

www.facebook.com/chateauvatofilm

www.instagram.com/chateauvatofilm

Jorge Parra
Paul Rodriguez (center) races down the South Florida streets.

