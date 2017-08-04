Filmmaker David Scala's AMONG THE FURIES Draws Him To The Stage At The Hudson Guild Theatre

It’s usually the other way around: theatre works looking to become film. Not in this case. David Scala is an award-winning filmmaker who wrote a script that felt like it belonged on stage, so he and his team pursued the festival route and will deliver their stage debut of “Among The Furies” beginning August 8th at The Hudson Guild Theatre a part of the New York Summerfest Theatre Festival. Not only that, but he’s doing it with higher mission in mind. Meet playwright, David Scala.

Q~ Tell us about "AMONG THE FURIES." What's it about?

David Scala: I actually started writing “Among the Furies” as a screenplay in 2009 while a junior at NYU film school. Set in present day, the play follows two couples who meet one night in rural South Carolina about a job opportunity. One couple’s from the North, the other’s from the South, and as the night wears on, drinks are poured and secrets come out of the closet, thrusting the night into chaos and oblivion. It’s comedic, yet poignant and ends dramatically, and the play’s inspiration is rooted in classic American theater – Tennessee Williams, Edward Albee, Eugene O’Neill. However, my education and career to date has been entirely in film. It was actually seeing the black-and-white film adaptations of many these classic plays, by legendary directors like Mike Nichols and Sidney Lumet, that first allowed me to gain access into these works.

Q~ What motivated you to write it?

David Scala: In the past 4 or 5 years, I’ve noticed that many people in their 20s and 30s who might not work directly in the arts, don’t see much live theater. They’ll watch movies, binge TV shows, but for some reason, their quest for stories rarely takes them into the theater. But I think that’s a missed opportunity, and that maybe these audiences just haven’t been exposed to plays that are accessible, or that connects with them and the lives they’re living today. My mission is to create classic theater for a new generation. I think there has to be a way to create compelling stories for contemporary audiences beyond what they might associate as theater.

This is also different than simply reviving a classic play. Many of those plays have plots or dialogue that bind them to a particular place and time, which might limit their appeal to certain audiences. Other times, playwrights themselves have even refused to allow their plays to be updated with contemporary modifications, such as diverse casting, or by changing a character’s’ gender or sexuality. While this doesn’t reduce those plays in any way, it does sometimes lock them into more antiquated cultural times.

While I do see many exciting changes on the horizon such as with Broadway’s current and upcoming slate, spreading the notion that theater is fresh, and can sometimes be found for less than $25 a ticket (like at our festival), might help initiate that change. In this play for example, there is a ton of drinking, which I feel many millennials can relate to and laugh with. It also starts off very comedic, almost farcical, and then continues to more dramatic places. Maybe some people in the audience haven’t seen a piece of live theater in a long time. Maybe this will open a door.

Q~ As a young artist coming out of NYU and having worked on short films, how have you found the transition to the stage?

David Scala: This story was originally written to be a feature film, and when I showed it to my producing partner Katherine Paige, who produces for both the stage and screen, she immediately said, “This has to be a play.” I had written it as four characters in one house, because that would help reduce the film’s budget, but what I ended up creating was a world so in-tact, that bringing it to the stage was a natural progression.

This story resonates on-stage because it brings an immediacy to it you don’t have with film. Once those lights go down, the play is live, and it will inevitably change subtly from night to night, moment to moment. A film you can pause and come back to, and it always be the same, but each of our 3 performances will be different – based on the audience, or other unexpected factors. That’s exciting, and anyone who comes to see it will really feel like they’re in the moment with these people just a few feet away from them onstage. It's thrilling!

Q~ What brought you this particular festival and what are your expectations with "AMONG THE FURIES?"

David Scala: The New York Summerfest Theatre Festival is a great opportunity for playwrights to produce their own work, get it off the ground, and help take it to the next level. Since this is our World Premiere, we’re using this as a jumping-off point to get the show mounted again in the future and develop it further. All of our talented actors and crew have been doing an amazing job in rehearsals, and if anyone is thinking about attending, I really hope they give it a chance, as they’ll be in for something genuinely special. We’re all beside ourselves with this opportunity to present “Among the Furies” to the world for the first time!

AMONG THE FURIES by David Scala ~ August 8, 2017 @ 6:15PM, August 12, 2017 @ 8:30PM, and August 13, 2017 @ 1PM