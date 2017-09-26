filous Releases Acoustic Version of “For Love” Featuring Klei

Most musicians who release live videos of their tracks will spend hours on end recording and editing, perfecting a video that fans will love, but sometimes you just need to do something simple. For producer filous that meant performing an acoustic version of his latest track, “For Love,” at a playground in Amsterdam with guest vocalist Klei and writer Rik Annema.

“We initially wanted to record the video on Rik's balcony, but we had to stop as his neighbors got angry! So we just took it outside and made the video at a nearby playground, which made the perfect setting for this fun version!” The result is something so pure and sweet, capturing the essence of a child by letting go and having fun. We couldn’t imagine this stripped down version any other way!

“Every time I heard “For Love” it really made me think of the great times I had in Amsterdam with Klei and our friend/writer Rik Annema,” shares filous. He adds, “I thought it would be really cool to try to capture that vibe again doing the acoustic version! Making this version was just as fun and spontaneous as the original!” Today we’re excited to premiere the acoustic video, which can be found in the player below.

The alter-ego of 20-year of Viennese student Percy, the concept of filous emerged when he began experimenting with electronic production. Since then, the project has been driven by a curiosity and need for discovery, pulling influence from all genres including progressive jazz to country to bluegrass and even black metal.

“For Love” is the title track off filous’ upcoming EP, to be released October 6th via Ultra Music. For more information on filous and the release, head on over to www.filousmusic.com.