A Health Coach is a supportive mentor and wellness authority who works with clients to help them feel their best through food and lifestyle changes. Instead of prescribing one diet or way of exercising, Health Coaches tailor individualised wellness programs to meet their clients needs.

Nearly 30% of the world's population are obese or overweight.

The Leading Causes of death, illness and disability in the United States — chronic diseases and conditions such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and arthritis are among the most common, costly, and preventable of all health problems but currently only 3% of healthcare dollars are spent on prevention.

Doctors don't always have the time or resources to help their patients build healthy lifestyle habits, so Health Coaches are needed to fill the void in the current healthcare system in the United States and abroad — and that’s exactly what over one hundred thousand students and graduates from the worlds largest Health Coaching school are doing.

According to a recent CNBC survey, more than half of the population of the US state they can’t afford to pay over $100 per month for health insurance and even the insured often can’t afford their medical bills.

So how are Health Coaches providing affordable solutions?

Many Health Coach graduates from The Institute For Integrative Nutrition work in doctor’s offices, wellness centers, gyms, spas, yoga studios, schools, private practices, natural food stores and more. Some go on to write books, create products, open restaurants, teach, and start their own businesses which provide people the motivation, inspiration and guidance they need to reach their health, wellness and lifestyle goals without breaking the bank.

IIN graduate and traveling Health Coach Emma-Jane Fry recently stated that over the past few years working as a health coach, she’s discovered the people who often most need the help are the same people that don’t have access to it and for that reason started The Someday To Nailed It Podcast with the intention of providing as much free, actionable and motivational material as possible.

Group health and wellness programs also offer affordable solutions, motivation and most importantly, accountability which is often the missing piece of the puzzle when somebody makes a decision to take control of their health, loose weight or make genearl lifestyle changes.

While there’s clearly no magic bullet to successfully losing weight, a new study suggests that health coaches may be the next best thing. Researchers from The Miriam Hospital’s Weight Control and Diabetes Research Center Weight-loss program participants who were guided by health coaches lost more than 9 percent of their body weight during a 24-week period.

Health coaching is one of the most effective interventions to lower costs and improve outcomes. As the healthcare industry moves away from fee-for-service healthcare toward value-based care, health coaching will be a critical part of patient health both in the United States and abroad.