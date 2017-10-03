Finally, Bike Shops are Giving Back to Cyclists

As cycling becomes more popular, so do cyclists become more interested in upgrading their gear to boost their performance, or get equipped in a newly designed apparel to withstand the forces of nature they encounter on their tours.

This desire to compete and perform better led to an emergency of independent bike shops who design unique gear and apparel. Most of this shops are small, run by cycling enthusiasts, but because of the internet, their reach extends globally. Drop shipping and delivery services like Amazon's own allow independent shops to deliver gear to cyclists on the other side of the World - to cyclists who share their passion for adventurous ride.

Yet, some are going even further to delivering the right gear to the right audience. As Maria Smith, a partnership manager at Bike Computer, explains: "We decided to open talks with bike shops who are working hard to create a great product. We want to connect them with our community that appreciates the effort".

The strategy is simple. Bike Computer has created a mobile app that attracts thousands of cyclists who record over 16,000 rides each week. Now they want to connect those cyclists to great bike shops and offer them a fair deal and a gear they can improve their performance, make rides more enjoyable, and most importantly, cycle more often.

Cycling as a global sport

Today's cyclists are not expected to be the professionals we see on Tour de France riding with speeds over 50 miles per hour. No. The modern cyclist is like you and me: working in the office, doing daily chores, and looking for a way to relieve stress and improve their health.

Cycling has proven time and time again to be the best sport that accommodates people from all walks of life and ages. Financial Times even called ‘cycling as the new golf’ in an article that explains how businesses organize cycling events and rides to improve networking, and to motivate their employees to engage in sports. Healthier people are more productive, and cycling can help a lot in that regard. It is a green sport, it requires less effort than running, but you can cover more miles and reach places to explore.

That allure to cycling is universal. The global cycling market is expected to reach $60 billion by 2021, according to a report by Lucintel. Most of that growth is inspired by amateur riders and enthusiasts who want to share their adventure on social media. Having a full cycling set and a great bicycle can impress friends, and collect more likes. But, in a more serious note, cycling was made more popular by the improvement of the smart phone sensors and the mobile apps.

Improving performance with apps

The apps have GPS and sensors that can gather performance data about a ride, which brings the professional experience a step closer to those who are just starting to understand how cycling can help them lead a healthier lifestyle.

The ability to measure and understand data is an inspiration for cyclists. Yes, they will post their best rides on the social media, boasting about how good they are, but in truth, they are setting benchmarks to beat on their next ride. As smartphones become more powerful, so does their sensors, and so does the mobile apps.

“It is true that most cycling devices and mobile apps use same sensors to measure rides. The measurement is enabled by the sensor in your phone. A better sensor means a better measure”, says Maria Smith from Bike Computer. “But, cycling is more than just numbers as it is a sport that is accepted by different people - you maybe want to ride faster, maybe someone will want to explore further, and others will like to community and lower their carbon footprint. But, we are sure that all of them like safety which currently lacks”.

Cyclists are currently the most vulnerable group in traffic. The yearly death toll in the US has risen to 800 deaths, and over 45,000 injured cyclists. Better gear, better infrastructure, and respect to the traffic rules are essential. “But, we need to do more”, says Ms. Smith. “As a cycling tracker, we are motivating people to ride farther, ride more, and even ride faster. But, we can offer them safer rides too. This is why we build Keep me Safe - a safety feature that sends emergency SOS to family and friends with the location of an accident. This way cyclists can get help when they need it the most”.

Giving back to the community

It only takes a quick search on any other of the global shops to discover a variety of cycling products - lights, backs, locks… for commutes, downhill rides or long tours - there is a product for everyone and every ride.

But, Bike Computer decided to open partnerships with independent bike shops among which the cycling store.cc, em3.pt, paria.cc and dozen others who are manufacturing, designing and selling cycling gear. This partnership called “Premium Deals” is designed to promote the independent shops and startups and connect them to the cycling community of Bike Computer, that extends little over 100.000 active cyclists from all around the world. The cyclists get a discount on cycling gear and apparel that can best fit their needs as cyclists. Bike Computer is even using data analysis to offer the best gear in accordance of your cycling style.

"There are ongoing talks with the cycling community about what they need from the bike shops. We talk with the bike shops, and soon, we can suggest personalized products, which I think is great for every cyclist, no matter if they ride more often or not", says Maria.