Financial Re-Engineering: How to Add $1 Million in Revenue Without Growth

By Paul-Anthony Surdi

Creating a highly organized, for-profit, nationwide business targeting aspiring tattoo artists who prefer to run far away from boring jobs is insanely difficult. I challenge you to stand in front of a room of 50 tattoo artists and ask them to write performance reviews and be on video conference calls at 8 a.m.!

I can only succeed at this because I’m completely obsessed with what’s possible, as most entrepreneurs are most of the time. Many of us come from sales, where the obsession is gross income. Once you learn how to make money, you think you’re ready to sail your own ship.

That was my story, yet thank goodness I expanded my obsession into net profits, not just gross income, and found ways to generate higher profits with very little expense.

The result was generating an additional $1 million in revenue with absolutely no “unit” growth.

That’s right, we maintained the same volume of students/clients, at the same number of locations, yet generated nearly $1 million more. We did this through what I call financial re-engineering.

These are my top five tips for how to do this yourself:

1. Offer incentives for large deposits and move future income to today.

Anyone from the music industry will tell you the three rules to music management. Rule Nos. 1 and 2: Get the money. Rule No. 3: Don’t forget the first two rules.

Before we reengineered, we were not getting the money. We prided ourselves on offering flexible monthly payments. Nice, right? No! We were being very naive by only proposing a single monthly fee structure.

So what did we do? We told ourselves, "Forget one way of paying. We’ll create 100 as long as the majority of those ensure we get more of the contract up front."

It’s actually a win/win for everyone. Every new student of ours can now dramatically reduce their monthly payments lower than we could offer using our old system. Of course, the larger the deposit, the better the benefits.

2. Consider offering 10 percent or more off paid-in-full incentives.

Large deposits are great, yet what incentives do you offer for paying off the whole contract now?

You might be screaming, “no kidding!” yet I guarantee that thousands of businesses have created so much flexibility in pricing that they stopped selling the whole thing in one shot.

Go for it! If you can save your clients hundreds or thousands of dollars by getting 90 percent of what you’d hope to make over the long run today, then get it today.

3. Charge more. You’re worth it!

Chances are, you’re undercharging. Period. Pricing models should not be based on assumptions from people inside the company. When we do that, we undercharge.

So what should you do? I would say first, raise your price. If that works, raise it again six-to-12 months later, while always looking for a way to add value, of course.

4. Repackage your offerings for a bigger and better you.

Next, scour the data for insights into how you can repackage your offerings into bigger-ticket items.

We found that given our self-paced learning structure, the majority of our students were completing their training in nine months instead of our original projection of six months. We saw this opportunity to — you guessed it — repackage for bigger money.

We repackaged our training programs into nine months for full-time students and 18 months for part-time students, which was so much better for managing client expectations and dramatically reducing customer service hours if someone was unable to complete our program in six months.

This, of course, also increases the cost of the offering since the service is over a longer period of time, and increases our clients’ chances for success!

5. Find ways to add more value.

This is where you surely need all hands on deck. Adding more value should be a major obsession of your entire team. What could you possibly do, even if you’re not sure it can be done, to add massive value to your clients?

We created a students-only online training complement to our physical training. This doesn't replace the physical training, but it adds another learning-style-tool to our toolbox for people who need to reference earlier lessons on-demand from home or on their commute.

We even added a three-to-four month internship, for free, at the end of their training, so we can all make money together while our students get ready for "the real world.” This not only helps them, but also helps staff our tattoo shops.

Applying all five tips, you’ll see that we are now:

Asking for larger deposits

Offering big incentives for people to choose paid-in-full options instead of month-to-month

Charging more per hour

Repackaging our services into bigger offerings

Providing more value to clients

It's led to a 67 percent increase. Did you read that right? We started asking for 67 percent more money upfront and added more value. The truth is, we probably added 200 percent more value, so we should probably go back to tip No. 3. Maybe $2 million next year...

