Financial tips for new college grads

Across the country, recent college graduates are starting their lives as professionals. Many will earn a salary, pay rent and save up for big-ticket purchases for the first time. To start their adult financial lives right, college graduates should get informed, have a plan, and make it foolproof.

Get Informed

Research the many books, blogs, and apps that can teach you about an array of financial topics. Take in as much information as you can handle, but focus on the essentials: calculating your cost of living, understanding your loans, estimating your long term financial picture, and getting one-on-one guidance.

While the information is still fresh, find out who all your student loan lenders are, how much you will owe each month for each loan, when you are expected to begin repaying the loans, and which loan has the highest interest rate. The longer you take to get this information, the harder it will be to track down your loan information and start your repayments on time. As a young adult, your student loan repayment history will likely make up a large part of your credit score. A history of on-time payments will help you save money on phone, cable, and other utility deposits down the line and ensure you pass any credit checks from future employers. Understanding where you stand with loans will also give you the information you need to know what your repayment options are. If you find that your lender is not providing the level of service you need to get information and repay your loans, you can file a complaint online with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which uses this information to identify broader repayment challenges and poor service from lenders. You can get even more student loan repayment tips like these online.

Visit a financial coach for some one-on-one guidance about your finances. Financial coaches help you think through your financial goals and the steps you will need to take to achieve them based on your current financial picture. Many NeighborWorks organizations offer free or low-cost financial coaching; you can find a NeighborWorks organization in your community by visiting this online directory. A new survey from NeighborWorks America highlighted that younger U.S. adults are more likely to have student loan debt (and less likely to have paid it off already.) Nearly half of those under the age of 34 have student loan debt. The survey also showed that U.S. adults with student loan debt were more likely to need guidance on financial situations.

Have a Plan

Considering what your weekly and monthly budget will look like goes a long way toward helping you avoid unnecessary debts and save for big ticket items like your first home.

To create a basic budget, you can look at a recent paystub to calculate your weekly or monthly pay after taxes, called your “take-home pay.” If you don’t have a job yet, you can use an online calculator like this one from ADP to estimate how much you might take home, based on your estimated salary. Subtract out your essential expenses like your rent, groceries, utilities, transportation costs for work, and student loan or other debt payments.

The remaining funds are your discretionary income, which you’ll use to build savings, pay for entertainment, and fund anything else that isn’t essential to your survival. In the beginning, building an emergency savings fund should be a priority regardless of your other goals. NeighborWorks America recommends having enough money to cover six months of expenses in the event of job loss, but any amount of savings toward that goal is good progress. Think about your personal priorities. If healthy living is a priority for you, it may be worth it to pay for a gym membership and save money by skipping restaurant meals. The important part of budgeting is remembering what matters the most to you.

Make it Foolproof

Make savings automatic by signing up for direct deposit of your paycheck into two accounts: your checking and your savings accounts. Decide how much you want to save each paycheck by using your budget, then have your employer deposit that amount directly into your savings account.

If your employer offers a retirement plan, especially one with matching contributions, take advantage of the opportunity to set a small percentage of your paycheck away for your future. This is free money for you – don’t leave it on the table! Even if the percentage you contribute is as low as 1%, you’ll have something socked away for your future. You probably won’t miss that little bit of extra money each paycheck.

Use autopay features on student loans and other expenses that are the same each month, called “fixed expenses,” to avoid late fees or additional interest charges. Sometimes you can even get a discount on your interest rate by signing up for autopay programs! It is important to manage your discretionary income if you use autopay features, as you will want enough money in the bank on whichever day the auto-withdrawal takes place. Without having enough funding in place to make automatic payments, you could risk additional overdraft fees.

Congratulations to all of the recent college graduates out there. Don’t be afraid to take control of your financial futures.