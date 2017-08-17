Find Local, Seasonal Food in all 50 States with the Seasonal Food Guide

It’s still the high season for farmers’ markets across the country, and a growing number of Americans are buying locally and sustainably grown food. Part of the fun – and sometimes the challenge – of eating seasonally is making sure you don’t miss the window for your favorite local food. There is also such a wealth of food options at most markets that you may not always recognize the more unusual offerings – sunchokes or cardoons, anyone? – much less what to do with them. The new Seasonal Food Guide was designed to answer these and many other questions as you visit your favorite market or grocery.

The new app and website is a free and easy-to-use tool that helps people learn when and where their favorite, locally-grown produce is in peak season and has maximum flavor. The most comprehensive database of seasonal food available in the US, the Seasonal Food Guide includes links to recipes and in-depth information on more than 140 types of local, seasonal fruits, vegetables, herbs, legumes and nuts from across the country.

Why Eat Seasonally and Locally?

By purchasing in-season food from local farms, you’re supporting local farmers and helping money stay within the community. In fact, between 1992 and 2012, direct-to-consumer sales of food through venues like farmers markets, CSA’s and food hubs rose by 223 percent, to $1.3 billion per year. The economic impact isn’t limited just to farmers, because food grown locally, processed locally and distributed locally (for example, to local restaurants) generates jobs and helps stimulate local economies.

Buying seasonally also allows people to talk to local growers and learn just how farmers grow their food. Plus, fruits and vegetables that you buy out of season are typically shipped miles in refrigeration to arrive at our grocery store. This all reduces the flavor of the food and can have an environmental impact, too. So while it might be nice to have access to tomatoes year-round, for example, nothing beats the fresh flavor of buying them in-season from local farms.

Seasonal Food Guide Highlights

Both the Seasonal Food Guide app and website offer a host of features to make it easier to find locally grown and seasonal food, no matter where you are in the US.

With over 140 different listings, you’ll know when your favorite produce is at peak freshness and tastes the best.

You can search what’s in season at any time of year – in half-month increments – in each of the 50 states.

You’ll find links to recipes, factual tidbits and information about the environmental impact of growing each type of produce.

You can even set reminders for when your favorite foods are in season.

All of the data is sourced from experts: The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), USDA, state agriculture extension offices and state departments of agriculture.