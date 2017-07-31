Find Local USA Businesses

One of the biggest challenges to face while you are operating a business is how to find new customers that are interested in your product or service and the second most difficult challenge is how to retain those customers. Amid such turbulent market, operating business is not easy.

If you are operating locally then the first thing to know is how to identify local prospects? In today's technology era, we are fortunate enough as we have the resources to quickly do the research in a fast, convenient and affordable manner. We have access to more resources as compared to the past.

I am going to reveal my top 5 ways to locate the businesses whenever I need to find something around. Below resources are proven and has helped many people like you in finding detailed information about prospect companies in the US.

Google Maps

Google maps is another effective way to find prospects that are related to your industry. You simply need to search Google Map in your local zip code. Now click on the latest results and collect information. Make a list of prospect companies and thereafter use LinkedIn or simple Google search to find more information about the companies. There are several other websites, directories and even local service providers too from where you can collect the information. The data here is more accurate for large-sized companies as well as medium and small enterprises. It has lately become the most reliable platform to find local companies in the US.

Local library

Most of your friends or contacts may laugh at you if you visit a library when there's vast resource or information available on the internet, at your finger tips. However, it is important to know the libraries still offers some significant benefits. You can get more information on local companies sorted out from online database. The libraries are rich in offering good information about local businesses.

LinkedIn

One of the most undervalued resource is LinkedIn. It’s a platform for business and professional networking. You can easily get access to people who are the decision makers in the process. It is one of the best ways to find new customers by pitching them in a professional manner. You might be using the free version, but if you upgrade to its premium version the quality of search results that you get improves dramatically. You will be able to get more detailed information about the companies you are looking in US, UK, Australia or in any part of the world. For many people, this platform is the ultimate resource in developing new business contacts and relations.

Brokers

Even you can work out with local ad agencies or mailing houses in the US to get more detailed information of the companies. Simply provide them your prospect criteria and they will do the . They will come up with good information based on your location and other parameters. They are very handy and will be able to serve your purpose perfectly.

The information mentioned above is outlined to help you move in the right direction, but each has its own advantage and as well as disadvantage For instance, for google maps and Linkedin you may need to invest time while in some other resources you need to invest money such as brokers.