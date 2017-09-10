Find Peace in Your Health, Business and Life, with Lisa Carpenter

If eating right and getting healthy were merely a matter of information and will power, the diet industry would not be the billion-dollar behemoth that it is today. For most of us food is rarely just food. Sometimes it is comfort after a breakup or a rough day at work. Sometimes it is a reward for good behavior. Sometimes it is something we use to punish ourselves. And as the parent of a couple of very finicky eaters, I also know that it can be currency for numerous and nuanced negotiations.

So, when I needed help with food myself, I went straight to Lisa Carpenter, Nutrition Ninja and my former co-host on the All The Stuff podcast.

Lisa Carpenter’s motto is you are MORE than just what you eat. Yes, our emotional well-being has a lot to do with what we put into our bodies. But food itself is neutral; it is not good and it is not bad. If you want to have a cookie, have a cookie! Every woman has the ability let go of their emotional attachment to food and to take control over their nutrition. And finding peace with food means finding peace in your relationship with yourself.

It was this philosophy that inspired Lisa to start E.A.T! (Education. Action. Transformation.) – a nutrition program that is all about empowering women through nutritional education. In her classes, Lisa helps women understand the types of foods that will help them feel better in their skin while simultaneously teaching them how to build a positive relationship nutrition in general. The program is not just about losing weight, it’s about creating a solid foundation where women can make choices without judgement, guilt or shame. It’s about self care and feeling truly grounded in one’s self worth. As Lisa says, “there is no done”. You are going to have a relationship with your body and food for the rest of your life. It’s her job to help you improve your relationship with both.

Like most entrepreneurs, Lisa is driven. She dreamed of bringing her program into the virtual space in order to reach and help more women. And so she did! Admittedly however, the journey has brought with it many emotional hurdles. As Lisa’s work spreads, her business grows. With that growth has come many moments of overwhelming fear, stress and grief – challenging her to step back and make peace with many things in her own life, including the financial struggles of building a sustainable business.

As a self-proclaimed “crusader” for truth and authenticity, Lisa hopes that now she can be a coach/mentor to women that are trying to find peace with food AS WELL AS female entrepreneurs, like herself, that are in their journey to grow their business. But it all starts with stripping down and truly understanding the root of our relationships to the things around us and, most importantly, ourselves.

Here are three of Lisa’s best tips for business and life:

There are times when we all need a coach for something. It’s important to pick one with the emotional capacity to guide you. There is a big difference between a business coach v. an emotional coach.

Coaches can only take you so far. Sometimes you need to STOP trying to DIY and hire someone can help you elevate your weaknesses. Focus on yourself. Start paying attention to you and taking responsibility for yourself. When you take the time to work on you, the rest will start to fall into place.

To hear Lisa’s full story (the good, the bad, the ugly), listen our full interview here!