Find the Perfect Lighting for Any Setting

Have you ever noticed how lighting can make or break a room? There is nothing worse then sitting down to read a book and not being able to clearly see the words or sitting down to watch a movie to find that there is a glare on screen. Putting thought and effort into your lighting is the difference between a beautiful evening and a nightmare on your eyes. So how do you get that perfect lighting? Here are some tips for different settings that will help you make the perfect choices when it comes to lighting a room.

Lighting for Reading:

As a general rule you want your reading materials to be shadow free when you are reading. Overhead lights can be difficult for reading because often the position will cause your body to cast a shadow on your reading materials. A stationary light fixture such as a lamp is more suitable for reading. You can re-position it according to where you need the light. Using a no flicker bulb will be more gentle on the eyes and provide soft and comfortable lighting perfect for reading.

Lighting for Entertaining & Parties:

When it comes to entertaining guests it’s great to have lighting that will create a buzz and excite your guests. You don’t want anything to overpowering or bright but you also don’t want it to be dim or soft. A wifi controlled colorful smart bulb can provide an entertaining atmosphere for your guest and convenience for you as a host. With the wifi controls you can change the lighting as needed from your phone quickly and easily. The display of colors will keep your guests guessing and entertained throughout the event.

Lighting for Home Security:

When it comes to securing your home with lighting you will want to focus on security and visibility. Having lighting around your home has been shown to reduce theft and crime. Key elements to consider is placement, keep the lighting close to the home to light up the entries of you home and areas that have low visibility. Bright lighting will make it easier to see and identify unwanted guests around your home. Having a light with motion sensor capabilities like a high lumen motion sensor LED security light will alert you when there is movement around your home. Not only will it frighten would be thieves it will notify you that there is a possible problem around your home.

Lighting for the Garage:

If you have a garage then you will want adequate lighting to utilize your garage to the fullest. Many use the garage as a work space so having a high quality light is important to have a productive work space. Having a bright light in your garage will allow you to easily see projects. Even if you do not use your garage as a work space chances are you use it for storage of items. Being able to easily see and find your items is key in a well organized garage space. A high lumen LED bulb will provide you with bright lighting that will make your garage more visible even in the dark.

Lighting for Gardening:

With the new mind frame of conservation and organic living taking over our nation home gardening has become a popular trend. Even indoor gardening has become an essential part of many homes. When it comes to lighting for gardening in the home having a quality LED grow light with uniform lighting will help your plants or herbs grow healthy and strong. Uniform lighting will provide a quality light source for even growth in your plants. Grow lights are specially designed to provide the perfect lighting needed for optimum plant growth.

Lighting for the Bedroom:

When it comes to lighting a bedroom the focus should be on creating a cozy and relaxing atmosphere. The bedroom should be a safe haven to retreat to at the end of the day to unwind and reflect on the day. Keeping the lighting soft and cozy is a must for a relaxing atmosphere. Warm white light can provide the perfect soft and cozy lighting to help you create the perfect oasis in the home. A place to unwind far away from harsh lights.