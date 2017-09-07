Find Your Tribe, Love Them Fiercely

Remember that award season when Viola Davis, Kerry Washington and Taraji P. Henson and a few other brown beauties were slaying the red carpets, snatching up awards and held no punches while celebrating and uplifting each other’s successes? What a time! Not only were these women (finally) being recognized for their talents on our screens, but they shared their shine by recognizing and highlighting their fellow black women at every available chance. They created a circle of black womanhood that stood on reveling in your joy while spreading it to all those around them, lifting each other up through wins and losses and putting the spotlight on their strength and unity.

It’s easy to take successes as merely selfish moments and swim in all of the glory that comes with them. Yet, watching those women lift up the names of their fellow artists gave such a stronger sense of celebration. In that very moment, I realized that having a tribe is truly essential to your glow up. While you shine brightly in the face of praise, sharing your journey with other women spreads the shine and uplifts even more women in the process. While the black woman has and will always be the backbone of just about everything, we often forget to support each other genuinely. Even as I sit here and reminisce on that beautiful season in Hollywood for our on-screen sisters, I remember Taraji cheering each woman that took the stage for an award with pride and love, even as she sat in the audience as the losing party.

Complex

That is the exact feeling we should embody when we see our sisters starting businesses, winning awards, or spreading whatever magic she has to give. However, often times we're so busy trying to “keep up with the joneses” or solely focus on ourselves that we lack empathy or true support of one another. How many times have women broken down another woman’s excellence rather than ask how she made it? Or supported a woman publicly but shamed or ridiculed her privately out of jealousy or frustration over her success? On a personal accountability level, ask yourself: when is the last time you genuinely supported your sister? When is the last time you called and bounced ideas back and forth to benefit her glow up? When was the last time you talked for hours taking sincere interest of her desires, dreams, wins, losses and struggles?

By dictionary terms, a tribe is “a united group of people tied together by descent from a common ancestor”. As time goes by, social and moral standards have also played a role in the building of what a tribe is. Creating that band of women around you can be challenging if past friendships have proven to be less than ideal. We’ve all dealt with a back-stabbing friend or one who didn’t hold up her end of the friendship despite you giving your best. Nevertheless, how amazing is it to find self-reliant women who pour their knowledge and encouragement into other women so that they too can find and share their own shine? I remember hosting a brunch this past April, and while speaking to about 50 women empowered me, I felt more empowered that I was able to support, uplift and encourage my sisters. In that very moment, I realized that my purpose as a woman is not fulfilled if I cannot turn and help other women who look just like me. I realized that I was instilling my thoughts into a potential tribe, building on my own hopes while potentially sparking something in my fellow sister.